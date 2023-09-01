Valpo drops opener: The Beacons dropped their season opener to Youngstown State, losing 52-10 Thursday night. While Valpo started off strong, being down 17-10 at halftime, the floodgates opened in the second half, with the Penguins going on a scoring barrage to widen the margin of victory in Youngstown. Solomon Davis was Valpo's leading receiver with four catches for 56 yards, while Ryan Mann was the leading rusher for the Beacons with 40 yards. Valpo football will take on Indiana Wesleyan next Saturday.

Joiner's hat trick gives Beacons the win: Chesterton grad Addy Joiner scored three goals Thursday night to give Valpo the 5-1 win over Chicago state. It was the eighth hat trick in program history, with Joiner securing two of her goals in the first half and getting the third in the 52nd minute to secure the victory for the Beacons. The five goals was the most Valpo has scored against a Division I opponent since scoring five goals against Indiana State in 2018.