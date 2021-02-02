 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball officially returns in Illinois; Marian Catholic girls to open Saturday
alert urgent
Prep sports

Basketball officially returns in Illinois; Marian Catholic girls to open Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Marian Catholic

Marian Catholic's girls basketball team will open its season at noon Saturday against visiting Lincoln-Way Central.

 Provided

More pieces fell into place Monday evening and Tuesday morning as Illinois prep basketball teams moved closer to returning to action.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday morning that Region 10 — which covers suburban Cook County — has returned to Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigation.

That means Illinois high schools are cleared to play all sports, including those classified as higher risk, such as basketball and football. Girls basketball teams haven't played since last year's state finals, while boys teams were sidelined during last year's playoffs. Basketball and football for this school year were pushed back because of COVID-19 mitigation; basketball can play now through March 13, while football starts practice March 3 and opening night is March 19.

Putting together a basketball schedule became easier on Monday evening when the Illinois High School Association said teams could play games against teams up to 30 miles away in another region. Previously, games were only allowed within a conference or region.

The double dose of good news was welcomed by athletic directors Kevin Kelly of Marian Catholic and Marc Brewe of TF South.

"We just started organizing under the premise we were going to play (when Phase 4 arrived)," Kelly said. "We figured it was easier to pull back (if needed) than to get together at the last minute."

Meanwhile, Marian took advantage of the IHSA scheduling ruling to add a girls basketball home game against Lincoln-Way Central at noon Saturday. Central is a nonconference opponent in Region 7, covering Will and Kankakee counties. That means the game couldn't have gone on without the latest dispensation.

The game will be the first for Illinois schools in the Times coverage area. Marian's boys, TF North's boys and girls, and TF South's boys and girls are scheduled to open next week.

"Everybody is excited that we've gotten the green light to have games," Brewe said. "It's hard to believe that it's almost been a year now. I'm looking forward to seeing the kids out there."

Kelly is glad to see the anticipation give way to reality.

"It's the excitement of getting out and bouncing the ball and getting some of the stir-crazy out of you," he said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lighthouse parts ways with boys basketball coach Nick Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts