Basketball officially returns in Illinois; Marian Catholic girls to open Saturday

More pieces fell into place Monday evening and Tuesday morning as Illinois prep basketball teams moved closer to returning to action.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday morning that Region 10 — which covers suburban Cook County — has returned to Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigation.

That means Illinois high schools are cleared to play all sports, including those classified as higher risk, such as basketball and football. Girls basketball teams haven't played since last year's state finals, while boys teams were sidelined during last year's playoffs. Basketball and football for this school year were pushed back because of COVID-19 mitigation; basketball can play now through March 13, while football starts practice March 3 and opening night is March 19.

Putting together a basketball schedule became easier on Monday evening when the Illinois High School Association said teams could play games against teams up to 30 miles away in another region. Previously, games were only allowed within a conference or region.

The double dose of good news was welcomed by athletic directors Kevin Kelly of Marian Catholic and Marc Brewe of TF South.