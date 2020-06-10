Basketball takes back seat for Valparaiso on Election Day

Former player and coach Eric Reveno, now an assistant at Georgia Tech, originally proposed the idea to give basketball programs the day off to get to the polls. The #AllVoteNoPlay movement has picked up steam over the last week with teams all over the country announcing they would be cancelling practice.

“It really is something that I believe in,” Lottich said. “The age demographic that we work with, they are the least likely to turn out to the polls. If you want change in this country, you have to cast your vote.”

The Crusaders are set to have 15 players on the roster next year, including Indiana natives Eron Gordon (Indianapolis), Mileek McMillan (Merrillville) and Brock Pappas (Washington Township). The team has been staying in constant contact through online meetings since the COVID-19 outbreak. Those meetings have continued as protests started around the world in the last two weeks.

“With everything going on from the protests to the pandemic, we have talked as a team about making a change in our mindset,” Gordon said. “It’s always been really important for Valparaiso basketball to hang its hat on culture. Almost everyone on our team has some heritage that is of a different descent and we look at a lot of different things in the culture in our locker room.”