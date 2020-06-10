Basketball takes back seat for Valparaiso on Election Day

Matt Lottich has spent much of the last two weeks listening.
As protests broke out around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the Valparaiso coach held conversations with current players and their family members, former players, old teammates and just about anyone else who would pick up the phone.
“Our job is to educate young men, but I’m trying to get educated as well,” Lottich said. “We want to take action. Basketball is certainly secondary at this point.”
Basketball will take a back seat on the first Tuesday in November as Lottich has already announced that the team will suspend practice so players and coaches will be able to concentrate on getting to the polls on Election Day. For players that are out of state, the program will assist them in getting registered and securing absentee ballots.
“This isn’t something we’ve done in the past,” Lottich said. “Race has been at the forefront of our country. Not only looking at George Floyd, but Ahmaud Arbery, as well as others. There have been a lot of conversations that a lot of us are trying to have. With my staff, my team and with friends.”
The idea to take the day off from basketball on Nov. 3 originally came out of a group chat filled with former Stanford players and coaches. Lottich graduated from the school in 2004 and has stayed connected with former teammates and coaches in an alumni thread that spans more than 30 years.
Former player and coach Eric Reveno, now an assistant at Georgia Tech, originally proposed the idea to give basketball programs the day off to get to the polls. The #AllVoteNoPlay movement has picked up steam over the last week with teams all over the country announcing they would be cancelling practice.
“It really is something that I believe in,” Lottich said. “The age demographic that we work with, they are the least likely to turn out to the polls. If you want change in this country, you have to cast your vote.”
The Crusaders are set to have 15 players on the roster next year, including Indiana natives Eron Gordon (Indianapolis), Mileek McMillan (Merrillville) and Brock Pappas (Washington Township). The team has been staying in constant contact through online meetings since the COVID-19 outbreak. Those meetings have continued as protests started around the world in the last two weeks.
“With everything going on from the protests to the pandemic, we have talked as a team about making a change in our mindset,” Gordon said. “It’s always been really important for Valparaiso basketball to hang its hat on culture. Almost everyone on our team has some heritage that is of a different descent and we look at a lot of different things in the culture in our locker room.”
Gordon, who is registered to vote, has taken a step back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the protests to look at a bigger picture. He was one of the many players who spoke with Lottich over the last two weeks and Gordon’s conversations haven’t stopped there.
“I was talking to Grace White from the (Valparaiso) women’s team about how much our lives have changed in the last two months,” Gordon said. “As athletes, we have to take advantage of every opportunity (and platform) that we are given.”
Gallery: The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!