5 observations from new-look Valparaiso's opening scrimmage

“It’s an ankle sprain,” Lottich said. “I asked Ben how bad it was and he said, ‘I think I’ll be playing pretty soon.’”

Edwards shines

Sheldon Edwards knocked down his first basket of the night and immediately turned to the crowd and waved his arms for them to get louder. After 20 months of no fans at the ARC, Edwards was perhaps the most excited to play in front of the home crowd. The sophomore finished with 32 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the floor and 7 of 14 shooting from the 3-point line. He admitted after the game that some of his 3-point misses may have been a product of playing to the crowd.

“One hundred percent,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to figure out the right shots in those moments. It’s nothing we can’t fix.”

Film study

Both Lottich and Kithier mentioned after the game how eager they were to get their hands on a copy of the game film. What they’ll find is the Eagles constantly hitting 3-pointers while the Beacons failed to establish a paint presence after Krikke went out.