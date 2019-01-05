Kamar Baldwin scored a season-high 28 points and Butler defeated Creighton 84-69 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.
Baldwin was 11-of-18 shooting with three 3-pointers and seven assists before leaving with 1:44 remaining after he was inadvertently struck in the face by Creighton's Damien Jefferson going for a rebound.
Joey Brunk, a 6-foot-11 sophomore making his first start, added 13 points and Nate Fowler had three 3-pointers and 11 points for the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1 Big East), who improved to 8-1 at home after shooting 51 percent.
Martin Krampelj had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Blue Jays (10-5), who had a three-game win streak snapped after shooting just 26 percent from the arc (7 of 27) and being outscored 40-28 in the paint. Mitch Ballock added 13 points and Davion Mintz 10.
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton's leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, was just 1 of 10 from the arc, 3 of 13 overall and finished with nine points.
Indiana State 65, Bradley 60: Christian Williams scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Indiana State edged Bradley.
Williams was just 3 of 12 from the field but sank 11 of 14 foul shots for the Sycamores (9-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) who were 30 of 47 (64 percent) from the line overall. Jordan Barnes added 16 points with eight rebounds and Clayton Hughes chipped in nine points.
The teams were tied 25-all at the break and Bradley inched ahead by six points early in the second half. Indiana State fought back with the help of a Williams 3-pointer and took the lead for good on a free throw by Emondre Rickman with 13:21 to play. Bradley kept pace until a Cooper Neese 3 made it 57-48 with 1:39 remaining and the Sycamores held on for the win.
Darrell Brown scored a season-high 32 points for the Braves (8-7, 0-2) and was the only Bradley player to hit double-figure scoring.
llinois State 58, Evansville 46: Phil Fayne scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to help Illinois State pull away and beat Evansville.
Fayne's layup with 3:51 to play put him over 1,000 points in his career. Milik Yarbrough added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Illinois State (8-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Zach Copeland chipped in with 11 points and Keyshawn Evans added nine points on three 3-pointers.
Marty Hill and Evan Kuhlman scored 14 points apiece to lead Evansville (7-8, 1-1), which shot just 32 percent from the floor and was 7 of 26 (27 percent) from long range.
Evans' 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the first half gave the Redbirds the lead for good. Kuhlman's 3 pulled the Purple Aces to 35-34 midway through the second half, but the Redbirds answered with a 15-5 run and held a double-digit lead in the last four minutes.