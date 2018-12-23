It was never in the plans for Anthony and Brittany Barnard to go to the same school.
Fate interceded at the right moment and then after a few meetings, the twin siblings both wound up as freshman basketball players at Purdue Northwest this season.
The children of former Valparaiso University basketball player Cari (Stover) Richards, Brittany tagged along on a recruiting visit for Anthony to Purdue Northwest when the pair were starring last year at Kokomo High School.
The late Matt Bush was recruiting Anthony and, on the tour, he stopped Purdue Northwest women’s basketball coach Tom Megyesi and introduced the women's coach to Brittany. After the initial meeting, Megyesi offered the 6-foot-2 center a scholarship. Brittany accepted and now it was up to Anthony to decide if he wanted to join his sister in Northwest Indiana.
“Anthony was waiting for a Division I offer and I told him that if he went D1, he might not be playing right away,” said Richards, who was on the Crusaders roster from 1995-97. “The beginning might be more about learning and developing. I knew all of this from my experiences. He didn’t want to sit the bench somewhere. It really became a blessing. The big guy upstairs was watching out for us.”
“It was really cool how everything played out,” Anthony added. “It just fell together.”
Richards began her collegiate career at Toledo before ultimately transferring to Valparaiso, because she was looking for a smaller school. Brittany admits that she was scared of big schools during the recruiting process and when the offer from Purdue Northwest came, it was music to her ears.
“I was looking for a small school and (Purdue Northwest) was great,” Brittany said. “It’s good having Anthony here, as well.”
Anthony began receiving recruiting letters his freshman year of high school, while Brittany picked up her first letter as a sophomore. Once college interest picked up, the interest in basketball picked up. It helped that both Anthony and Brittany went through aggressive growth spurts midway through their high school careers. Standing at 6-foot-7, Anthony is one of the taller players on the Purdue Northwest men’s team this season.
“They were both late bloomers and they started to grow into their bodies,” Richards said. “Brittany was always a guard. You could tell that they both were going to be great players at the next level.”
Anthony has started all 11 games for the Pride and is averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. Brittany has started six of her 10 games this season and is scoring 7.0 points per game while grabbing 3.9 rebounds. Both teams are struggling this season, as the men are 3-8 and the women are 2-8.
Through the struggles, brother and sister have been there for one another during their first year away from home. Purdue Northwest often plays doubleheaders in the same venue, so the twins have been able to catch each other on the court and they often share feedback with one another.
“We can tell each other anything,” Anthony said. “I can tell when something is bothering her. We’ve been able to help each other a lot.”
On the court, they’re all business. Anthony laughs when asked who wins in one-on-one battles and Brittany is quick to defer to her twin brother, although they both admit that younger brother Jackson, a current sophomore at Kokomo High School, is also a tough competitor in the backyard basketball battles.
Both Anthony and Brittany are taking their lumps this season, while getting collegiate experience. They’ve each had conversations with Richards about playing at the next level and their freshmen experiences have shaped their mindsets moving forward.
“It’s just about improving every day and continuing to get better playing at a different level than we’re used to,” Brittany said.
“The growth of our team is what is important for this first year,” Anthony added. “Our first year is about building a foundation that we can continue to improve on as we get older.”