Beacons not hitting panic button after exhibition loss to D-II Ashland

VALPARAISO — Stopping beer sales midway through the second half of Valparaiso’s exhibition opener on Saturday night felt like a poor decision. It might have given fans a reason to stick around longer in their first game back at the Athletics-Recreation Center in 20 months.
The Beacons trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half before falling 87-78 to Ashland, a Division II program that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year. The Eagles shot a blistering 61.9 percent from the 3-point line on Saturday night and led for the entire second half.
“We scheduled (Ashland) for a reason,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “That reason was for them to come in here and fight and claw and give us a game. I wanted our team to be in front of the lights and be challenged, and boy, were we challenged.”
Beacons not broken
Saturday’s exhibition loss wasn’t the first one in recent memory for Valparaiso. The Beacons fell 60-57 to Indianapolis on Nov. 1, 2018. Eron Gordon is the only member of the current roster who was a member of the team in 2018-19. Ironically, Javon Freeman-Liberty, a freshman on the '18-'19 team, was in attendance during Saturday’s loss.
Kevion Taylor made his Valparaiso debut on Saturday and he came into the game with perspective from playing on the other side of Division II exhibitions, having played against Loyola and Creighton while at Winona State.
“You definitely bring a chip on your shoulder,” Taylor said. “(Ashland) came in pretty confident and punched us in the mouth right away. Coming in as a Division II team, they want to play free and we allowed them to do that.”
As frustrating as the loss might be to fans and people outside the Valparaiso locker room, Lottich isn’t hitting the panic button yet.
“I don’t think this group is at all broken,” Lottich said. “We understand who we are, we understand the work that we’ve put in. We’ve got to get healthy. We have the No. 2 Division II team in the country (Flagler) coming in here on Thursday and we’ve got to get ready to play.”
Krikke hobbled
Ben Krikke looked everything like an All-Valley player in the first four minutes of Saturday’s game. The junior forward scored two baskets inside, including one off a nifty connection with Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier. The positive vibes were muted as Krikke exited with an ankle injury after picking up his second foul less than five minutes into the game. Krikke emerged from the locker room at halftime with his left foot in a walking boot.
“It’s an ankle sprain,” Lottich said. “I asked Ben how bad it was and he said, ‘I think I’ll be playing pretty soon.’”
Edwards shines
Sheldon Edwards knocked down his first basket of the night and immediately turned to the crowd and waved his arms for them to get louder. After 20 months of no fans at the ARC, Edwards was perhaps the most excited to play in front of the home crowd. The sophomore finished with 32 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the floor and 7 of 14 shooting from the 3-point line. He admitted after the game that some of his 3-point misses may have been a product of playing to the crowd.
“One hundred percent,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to figure out the right shots in those moments. It’s nothing we can’t fix.”
Film study
Both Lottich and Kithier mentioned after the game how eager they were to get their hands on a copy of the game film. What they’ll find is the Eagles constantly hitting 3-pointers while the Beacons failed to establish a paint presence after Krikke went out.
“Internally we’ve got to watch the film,” Kithier said. “It’s going to be hard. The coaches are going to get on you, but it’s stuff you need to watch. It’s never fun. We’re not a team that’s broken at all. Sometimes it’s good to have a team punch you in the mouth and see how you come back from it.”
Fresh faces
Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds in his Valparaiso debut while Kithier added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson had nine points and six assists before exiting with cramping issues late in the game. Freshman walk-on point guard Preston Ruedinger came on in place of Anderson and delivered eight solid minutes as the Beacons went on a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to six points.
Ruedinger had the best night of any of the freshmen as Darius Deaveiro had one assist in 11 minutes while Trey Woodyard failed to generate a stat in 11 minutes of action. Potential redshirt candidates Keyondre Young and Cameron Palesse dressed but didn’t play in the game.