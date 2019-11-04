CROWN POINT — Abby Stoddard is preparing for her last year as a Bulldog — sort of.
Crown Point’s standout forward is hoping for a strong senior season to cap off her time in high school, and then she’s heading to Indianapolis to continue her basketball career at Butler. The senior announced her verbal commitment to the Bulldogs on Oct. 11 and said her decision ultimately came down to how comfortable she felt with her future program.
“Obviously, they have great academics, and that’s just huge with our family,” said Stoddard, who held several Division I scholarship offers, including Valparaiso and Arkansas State. “I loved the coaching staff, I loved the whole campus feel and I thought I would fit in well with the team. Just the way that they play, I thought that would fit in with my playing style. It was just all about the feel.”
The senior said she was grateful to take the next step in career because ever since she was a kid, she’s dreamed of playing college basketball. Stoddard’s mother, Chris Roye, remembers when her daughter first started playing the sport and views her latest milestone through from two perspectives.
“When you’re giving up summers, like a lot of these girls do, they don’t get a chance to do a lot of the things that their friends do,” said Roye, who played at St. Joseph's College. “It’s a sacrifice — even for the parents. And it does pay off, and in that respect, it is long. But when I think back, and I look at her pictures, and I see her with a basketball almost as big as she is — it’s gone by very fast.”
Stoddard now stands 6-foot-1, and over the years her skill set has grown just as much as she has. The Butler recruit thanked her mother, father — who played at Purdue Calumet (now Purdue Northwest) — and stepparents for being there through every stage of her career. However, Roye refused to take much of the credit.
She believes her daughter’s scholarship is not only a reflection of the support she receives from her family but also the countless other individuals outside of it who have shown faith in her.
“This wasn’t just us as parents, and this definitely wasn’t just her,” Roye said. “This was her teammates, this was her AAU coaches, this was her shooting coach, this was her strength coach, this was all of her coaches up to this point. This isn’t just about her.
“It’s about an entire village that has helped my child.”
One of the coaches Roye commended is Crown Point coach Chris Seibert. He has been with Stoddard throughout her entire prep career and witnessed her development firsthand. As a freshman, she only played in eight varsity games. Last season, she appeared in 23 games — averaging 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks — before being sidelined with thoracic outlet syndrome.
The freak injury, which caused a blood flow issue in her right arm, forced Stoddard to sit out during the Bulldogs’ postseason run to the semistate championship. She underwent surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in late January and didn’t return to the hardwood until April.
Seibert said it was tough to watch Stoddard miss out on the tail end of a special season. But now that she’s fully healthy, he hopes her final year with the program can make up for the lost time.
“I’m so proud of the person she is, the work ethic that she has and her ability to persevere through some difficult times with that injury — and come back even stronger,” Seibert said. “Butler is getting a tremendous basketball player but an even better person and student-athlete. I think she’s really, really going to be successful there.”
Crown Point opened last season on a 28-game winning streak — securing its first regional title in 22 years — and Stoddard made it clear that she isn't satisfied. Knowing the talent and drive the Bulldogs have, her eyes are set on additional hardware and another deep postseason run.
“We have a strong team coming back, so I think we’ll make it pretty far,” Stoddard said. “With the success our program has had, winning two state championships, being a Lady Bulldog is a pretty big deal in our community.
“And I guess it’ll be pretty cool to be a Bulldog next year, too.”