Carie Weinman, Caitlin Morrison shine in Valpo's home opener

VALPARAISO — Carie Weinman and Caitlin Morrison felt right at home on Saturday afternoon.
The former Glenbrook South teammates delivered the best performances of their careers as Valparaiso rolled to a 75-51 win over Western Michigan in the home opener at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Weinman knocked down all five of her 3-pointers for a career-high 24 points, while Morrison posted the first double-double of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“Coming into the game, I was really confident with my shot,” Weinman said. “I could feel it during warmups. The team worked really hard to get good (perimeter) looks for us.”
Morrison and Weinman set the tone early as the pair each knocked down a 3-pointer before Western Michigan scored its first field goal. Valparaiso received an early lift from senior Ella Ellenson, who delivered a 3-pointer, five rebounds, a block and an assist in the first five minutes of the game as the Crusaders jumped out to an 11-1 lead.
“Ella is a great rebounder and she can do a lot more than that,” Weinman said.
The Crusaders (3-2) continued to lock in defensively and that led to transition baskets on the other end of the floor. Weinman scored the final five points of the first quarter and then she knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter. Morrison then got in on the act with five straight points, and freshman Leah Earnest hit a layup to cap off an 18-0 run.
“Defense creates offense,” Morrison said. “The momentum that we get from getting stops, not just in this game, but we’ve done it for the last couple games.”
Support Local Journalism
Morrison scored 12 of her career-high total in the first half, including a layup at the buzzer that lifted Valparaiso to a 38-15 halftime lead. Morrison added six points and five rebounds in the second half and corralled 10 rebounds for the first time since Nov. 21, 2017.
“I’m not surprised,” Weinman said of Morrison’s double double. “Caitlin is a great player and I’ve seen her do this since I was younger.”
Valparaiso coach Mary Evans beamed after the game as she talked about Morrison, a fifth-year senior that has dealt with numerous injuries throughout her career.
“This was probably Caitlin’s best game since I’ve been here,” Evans said. “I was pleased with the way we started the game. We came out with some defensive energy and we made a lot of plays and we turned them over. I was really happy with the defensive effort in the first half.”
Shay Frederick had 13 points and tied her career best with eight assists. The junior point guard added three steals to go along with Weinman’s four swipes. Morrison added three steals and two blocks as the Crusaders made hustle plays all over the court on Saturday.
“We got the ball moving really well,” Morrison said. “It was a solid team effort for us today.”
The Crusaders will return to the ARC on Wednesday afternoon for their final home nonconference game of the season against Xavier.
Gallery: VU women's basketball vs. Western Michigan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!