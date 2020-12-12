Carie Weinman, Caitlin Morrison shine in Valpo's home opener

VALPARAISO — Carie Weinman and Caitlin Morrison felt right at home on Saturday afternoon.

The former Glenbrook South teammates delivered the best performances of their careers as Valparaiso rolled to a 75-51 win over Western Michigan in the home opener at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Weinman knocked down all five of her 3-pointers for a career-high 24 points, while Morrison posted the first double-double of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“Coming into the game, I was really confident with my shot,” Weinman said. “I could feel it during warmups. The team worked really hard to get good (perimeter) looks for us.”

Morrison and Weinman set the tone early as the pair each knocked down a 3-pointer before Western Michigan scored its first field goal. Valparaiso received an early lift from senior Ella Ellenson, who delivered a 3-pointer, five rebounds, a block and an assist in the first five minutes of the game as the Crusaders jumped out to an 11-1 lead.

“Ella is a great rebounder and she can do a lot more than that,” Weinman said.