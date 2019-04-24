Zion Morgan is finally ready to put on a Valparaiso uniform.
The Chicago native announced his commitment to the Crusaders on Wednesday afternoon, three and a half years after he was originally set to enroll at Valparaiso. Morgan committed in October of 2015 before reopening his recruitment shortly before the national signing period began later that fall.
Morgan ultimately went to UNLV for a year and then spent the next two years at Wabash Valley College. The 6-foot-5 guard sat out one of his seasons at Wabash while rehabbing a torn ACL and Morgan will have two years of immediate eligibility for the Crusaders.
“Things like this, you can’t even question,” Morgan said. “It was kind of an obvious choice. Everything looked very familiar (on my visit). Coach (Matt) Lottich was the guy who was recruiting me back when I was in high school and now he’s the head coach. All of these pieces were aligned right in front of me.”
It didn’t hurt Morgan that his former Kenwood Academy teammate Nick Robinson is now a member of the Crusaders. Valparaiso heavily recruited both players when they were in high school and Robinson joined the Crusaders last season after two years at St. Joseph’s and a previous commitment to Indiana State.
“We played a lot together when we were younger,” Morgan said. “We were projected to win state together, but we came up short, so we’ve got a lot of unfinished business together. We know that Valpo has a lot of unfinished business as well. The sky is the limit now. We’re ready to work.”
Morgan started five games for UNLV during the 2016-17 season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Morgan announced he was going to transfer following his freshman season, citing “style differences” from the coaching staff. While looking at schools, Morgan tore his ACL during an offseason workout at UNLV and sat out his first year at Wabash Valley. He then averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while leading the Warriors to a 25-8 record.
“Tearing my ACL was a blessing in disguise,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am now without doing that. I’m a way better player now. When I originally committed, I didn’t think I was that good. My year at JUCO was a blessing.”
Morgan cited leadership as one of biggest strengths and said that getting a more consistent jumpshot was his biggest need for improvement. Part of what drew Morgan to Valparaiso was his relationship with Lottich and the pair worked on shooting mechanics during his official visit earlier this month. He also got to know the remaining Valparaiso players that will be part of the 2019-20 roster.
“The guys I’ve met so far have welcomed me with open arms,” Morgan said. “The first time I met these guys we were all clapping for each other during workouts. It just feels right. I’ve never been on a visit like that before.”
Morgan joins a large recruiting class that features fellow guard Sigurd Lorange (Norway), forwards Ben Krikke (Canada) and Donovan Clay (Alton, Illinois) and center Emil Freese-Vilien (Denmark) as well as walk-on guard Luke Morrill (Lombard, Illinois) The Crusaders currently have one scholarship remaining for the Class of 2019.