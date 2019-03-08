ST. LOUIS -- Valparaiso’s hope of becoming the first Missouri Valley Conference team in 21 years to advance to the semifinals after playing on Thursday night was over before it really began.
Loyola scored the first-nine points of Friday’s quarterfinal contest at Arch Madness and the top-seeded Ramblers led by as many as 27 points before coasting down the stretch to a 67-54 win over the Crusaders.
The loss ends Valparaiso’s season at 15-18, marking the second straight losing season for the Crusaders. Valparaiso has had five losing seasons dating back to 1993, with all five occurring in the last 15 years.
“The message to our guys is we’ve got one senior (Deion Lavender) and it’s special that we’re the first team to ever win a game in this tournament,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We’re going to ride on that. Obviously, we had our share of injuries. I think we’re probably more of a 20-win team, but that just wasn’t the reality of it this year, but I do know that we’re motivated.”
If there was any question as to Lottich’s job status for next season, Valparaiso director of athletics Mark LaBarbera put that to bed on Friday afternoon when he expressed a “vote of confidence” for the third-year head coach. Lottich’s time at Valparaiso has been littered with academic issues (Jubril Adekoya, Joe Burton) and injuries (Ryan Fazekas) that have defined each of his three seasons.
“Matt and I are going to sit down soon and discuss what we need to do to get better,” LaBarbera said.
The Crusaders got a glimpse of their future on Friday as Daniel Sackey scored all 11 of his points in the second half to lead the team in scoring while Javon Freeman-Liberty added nine points, four rebounds and a steal. Freeman-Liberty finished the year with 60 steals, good for third in single-season program history.
“Progressing through the season, I just felt like I got better defensively and offensively,” Freeman-Liberty said. “Still working on my strength a little bit and just hope to come back and be a better player.”
Loyola did everything right in the first half, shooting 64 percent from the field while jumping out to a 40-18 lead. As good as the Ramblers were on offense, they were that much better on defense. The Crusaders didn’t score for the first 4:34 of the game and then they were plagued by other lengthy scoring droughts throughout the half.
“The story of the game was the first half,” Lottich said. “They really jumped on us. They looked like a team that was pretty motivated a little rested. The message at halftime was just get back to being Valparaiso basketball. They shot 64 percent in the first half and that’s just not who we’ve been and not who we are.”
The Crusaders came charging back in the second half and they used their youth to do it. Lavender exited the game with just under 13 minutes remaining, never to return with what Lottich said after the game was a hip pointer. Derrik Smits came out with 11:21 left in the game and the redshirt junior never returned. Smits finished the year as Valparaiso’s leading scorer with 12.2 points per game. Having already graduated, the 7-foot-2 center would be eligible to be a graduate transfer next season. Smits said after the game that he has yet to think about his future.
Sackey came in the game when Lavender exited and the freshman played the remainder of the game. The freshman had an up-and-down season, becoming a starter during conference play, but falling out of the starting lineup in the last four games. Sackey said after the game that he’s eager to begin working toward improving for next season along with his teammates.
“The offseason is as important as when you’re in season,” Sackey said. “For me, it’s becoming a leader. I’ve got to make sure I’m doing 100 percent what I can to get better individually and encouraging my teammates to do the same and then build from there as a team.”
The Crusaders are currently slated to bring everybody back next season except for the graduating Lavender. Valparaiso will add a pair of transfers in Eron Gordon (Seton Hall) and Nick Robinson (St. Joseph’s) as well as incoming freshman Donovan Clay.
“We’ll take some time,” Lottich said. “Our guys are on spring break right now, but we’re going to hit the gym, and we’re going to have a good offseason, and we’re going to get a lot better.”