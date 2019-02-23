After winning its first four games of the Missouri Valley Conference season, it looked as if the Valparaiso men’s basketball team would be fitting for a conference title in the final week of the season.
Instead, the Crusaders will be hoping to avoid Thursday night at Arch Madness as Valparaiso lost for the eighth time in its last 10 conference games on Saturday, falling 64-53 at Northern Iowa.
The loss has the Crusaders in eighth place entering the final week of conference play with games at Bradley and home against Evansville left on the schedule. Valparaiso missed out on a golden opportunity to win on the road Saturday night as it couldn’t overcome 16 turnovers. The Crusaders can finish the season anywhere from fourth to ninth place depending on how the final week plays out.
“The game came down to turnovers and fouls,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We had our opportunities, but we fouled too much and we turned the ball over too much.”
The Crusaders were seemingly pushing a giant boulder up a hill on Saturday night and every time they reached the apex, the boulder rolled back to the bottom. Valparaiso trailed from start to finish against the Panthers and struggled to find a rhythm due to an uneven foul disparity. Northern Iowa was called for just four fouls in the first 31 minutes of the game while both Jaume Sorolla and Derrik Smits were saddled with foul trouble for much of the night. Smits fouled out in 21 minutes of action.
“We knew coming in that playing on the road in this league is difficult,” Lottich said. “We knew it, we have no excuses for it. There were times where maybe I didn’t agree with (calls), but that’s the nature of basketball.”
The Panthers (14-15, 9-7) jumped out to a 30-23 halftime lead and opened up a double digit lead early in the second half before the Crusaders (14-15, 7-9) began to chip away. Javon Freeman-Liberty knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 8:36 left to cut the deficit to 41-40. The freshman knocked down two free throws moments later after Northern Iowa senior Wyatt Lohaus connected on a jumper to stay within one point, but the Panthers responded with a Lohaus 3-pointer and two Spencer Haldeman free throws to push the lead back up to six points.
“Coming out of the 8-minute media timeout we had it down to one and we got two steals, but we turned it over twice,” Lottich said. “Their guys made a lot of plays down the stretch. We’ve got to find ways to pull it out, that’s the bottom line.”
While the Crusaders were able to finally generate some offense in the latter stages of the game, Northern Iowa continued to be efficient on its own offensive side of the court and the Panthers seemingly had an answer for every Valparaiso basket. Freshman sensation A.J. Green hit a 3-pointer with 2:29 left to give the Panthers a double digit lead once again. Green finished with a game-high 22 points, the second time this season he’s scored more than 20 points against the Crusaders.
“Good player,” Lottich said of the presumptive Valley Freshman of the Year. “We lost him a couple of times and he makes you pay. He’s good.”
Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders with 11 points and three steals while Smits added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Bakari Evelyn connected on three 3-pointers for Valparaiso and finished with nine points and five rebounds.