ST. LOUIS -- One game might not undue the frustration that has hung over the Valparaiso basketball program for the latter half of the Missouri Valley Conference season, but all that was forgotten for one night in St. Louis.
The ninth-seeded Crusaders played their most complete game of the season in knocking off eighth seed Indiana State 77-55 in the opening round of Arch Madness. Valparaiso overcame an early nine-point deficit by taking care of the ball, scoring in the paint and getting to the free-throw line.
Valparaiso advances to take on top-seeded Loyola in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. The Ramblers won last season’s conference tournament before making a run to the Final Four.
“Really proud to have won a game in this tournament,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “As we look at kind of the way that we performed toward the end of the year, it seemed like we were always having some adversity, some turned ankle, something. The guys continued to just show up and practice, and practice hard.”
Markus Golder equaled his season-high of 18 points, with 14 coming in the first half as the junior appeared to be in the best shape he’s been in since suffering an ankle injury against Drake on Jan. 26. Golder got hurt five minutes into a game that was supposed to be a special night as his mother Jessicah had flown in from Oregon to see her son play at the Athletics-Recreation Center for the first time. Jessicah was back in the stands at the Enterprise Center on Thursday night and Golder gestured in her direction after he scored his first basket of the night.
“The relationship between me and my mom is unbreakable,” Golder said. “There’s always a little something extra when my family is in the stands. Everything I do is for them. The way I portray myself is just a reflection of her. (Thursday), it was a blessing for her to be able to come out here and support me.”
The Crusaders (15-17) trailed 24-15 with less than six minutes remaining in the first half before Valparaiso went into the locker room on a 21-5 run. The half ended as Javon Freeman-Liberty stole the ball and went the length of the court to score just before the buzzer sounded, giving Valparaiso a 36-29 halftime advantage.
“We just made stupid errors,” Indiana State sophomore guard Tyreke Key said. “Before the half ended, they made a simple steal and it kind of swung the game a little bit. It came down to little mistakes that hurt us.”
While the Sycamores (15-16) made mistakes, the Crusaders were protective of the basketball. Valparaiso turned the ball over six times in the first half, but had just one turnover in the second half, equaling its season low of seven turnovers. Thursday marked just the third time this season the Crusaders had less than 10 turnovers.
“(Ball security) is going to be important going forward (in this tournament),” Valparaiso junior Bakari Evelyn said. “We were tentative and looked to pass too much and not just drive. We made an adjustment and we took care of the ball after that.”
Freeman-Liberty drove to the lane repeatedly and the freshman scored 17 points, tied for his second-highest scoring output of the year against Division I opponents. With Freeman-Liberty and Golder frustrating Indiana State’s big men into foul trouble, the Crusaders were able to start pounding the ball inside, scoring 38 points in the paint.
“We came out and did what we were supposed to do,” Valparaiso junior center Derrik Smits said. “We did what we should’ve been doing for the last 12 games. It shows us what we’re capable of doing. It’s big for us to build off of this.”
Smits had nine points and seven rebounds while Evelyn added 13 points. Freeman-Liberty had three of Valparaiso’s eight steals. Tyreke Key led the Sycamores with 20 points while Jordan Barnes had 10 points and four rebounds.
Beating Indiana State, a team that swept Valparaiso this season, is one thing, but now the Crusaders have a steep challenge in Loyola. The Ramblers also swept Valparaiso this year, winning 71-54 at the Gentile Center on Jan. 15 and then knocking off the Crusaders 56-51 at the ARC on Feb. 10. Valparaiso held a nine-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the second meeting, but fell apart down the stretch. For the Crusaders to have a chance on Friday, they’ll need to tap into more of how they played in Thursday’s opener.
“For whatever reason, I think there was just a different poise and calmness to us this time,” Evelyn said. “When (Indiana State) made their run, we didn’t get frustrated, we didn’t get rattled, we didn’t bicker with one another. None of that happened. We came together and focused.”