VALPARAISO — The Athletics-Recreation Center should’ve been hopping on Monday night.
The Crusaders returned home fresh off an impressive victory against George Washington last week to face in-state rival Ball State in front of a strong crowd of 3,636 fans. Many possibly came to the game because of an aggressive marketing promotion by the university that included half-price tickets.
There was a buzz in the stands that hasn’t been felt at the ARC since Alec Peters was wearing a Valparaiso uniform.
Then the game started.
Ball State attacked the rim at will and the Cardinals closed out the first half with a 10-0 scoring run. The Cardinals quickly ran their lead up to 17 points early in the second half before closing out a 77-61 win. Many of Valparaiso’s fans were already in their cars by the time the final buzzer sounded.
“I thought our energy level was non-existent for a majority (of the game), especially in the first half,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We did get some life in the second half and we had players compete. We have got to fight…until we’re willing to do that, we’re going to be an up-and-down team.”
The Cardinals (7-4) scored 28 of their 35 first-half points in the paint and they finished with 48 points inside. Derrik Smits was limited to eight minutes because of foul trouble and Jaume Sorolla fouled out in a season-high 25 minutes. Ball State junior Tahjai Teague had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinals while drawing a game-high seven fouls.
“You can look at it as we didn’t make shots, but we didn’t execute on the defensive end,” Fazekas said. “Too many back doors, too many mental mistakes. That’s where we lost the game.”
Fazekas, who hit six 3-pointers and had 22 points against George Washington, missed eight of his nine 3-pointers and the Crusaders shot just 18.8 percent (3 of 16) from the perimeter. Fazekas led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Markus Golder had 14 points. Bakari Evelyn missed all three of his deep looks and finished with four points.
“At the beginning of the game we came out very lackadaisical, just no energy,” Fazekas said. “If we get stops, the offense is going to go. That’s all it is. We didn’t get stops and we couldn’t find any energy. The offense wasn’t going and it was a long night.”
Valparaiso’s one source of energy seemed to come from freshman Daniel Sackey. The Canadian point guard didn’t have the most impressive stat line with four points, three assists and five turnovers, but Sackey did his level best to spark the Crusaders at every turn. While teammates were slumped over on the bench, Sackey was engaged on the sidelines and he brought that same energy to the court during his 15 minutes of action.
“That’s who I am as a person,” Sackey said. “Today we started off lackadaisical and we needed to get more energy anyway that we could.”
The Crusaders have a quick turnaround as they fly to College Station on Tuesday evening for a Wednesday night tilt with Big 12 opponent Texas A&M in their final Division I nonconference game of the season.
“It’s going to be a long night tonight breaking down film,” Lottich said. “We’ve got to learn from these games. It’s a process of getting better every single day.”