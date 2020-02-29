Crusaders fall to Indiana State, will play on Thursday

Valparaiso was able to overcome the absence of Javon Freeman-Liberty against Missouri State earlier this week because of a blistering shooting performance from the perimeter.
The Crusaders would have no such luck on Saturday afternoon, falling 71-58 to Indiana State in the regular-season finale. Missouri State knocked off Southern Illinois later in the day, sending Valparaiso to a Thursday night matchup with Evansville at next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis.
Valparaiso was once again without Freeman-Liberty and Nick Robinson, and the Crusaders never got into a rhythm from the perimeter, hitting just seven shots from beyond the arc. The Crusaders combined to hit 29 3-pointers in their two previous victories.
“Give a lot of credit to Indiana State,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “They played better than we did. There were a lot of shots that we’ve been hitting, and I’m not even talking about just 3-pointers. There were drives to the basket and shots (inside the arc) that we didn’t hit. On the other hand, they were hitting some really tough shots. It just wasn’t our night.”
Lottich announced after the game that Robinson (back) would be out for the rest of the season, while the team was hopeful that Freeman-Liberty (mononucleosis) would be able to return for Arch Madness. Freeman-Liberty stayed back in Valparaiso during the two-day road trip.
“We talked to Javon this morning and he said that he’s feeling better,” Lottich said. “The issue right now is the spleen. We’ll go through the testing. What I can say is we won’t do anything to put him in any danger.”
The Crusaders (16-15, 9-9) trailed from wire-to-wire as Indiana State scored the first five points of the game and Valparaiso didn’t move the scoreboard until there was 16:29 remaining in the first half. The Sycamores (18-11, 11-7) led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but the Crusaders went into the locker room on a 6-0 run after triples from Mileek McMillan and Daniel Sackey.
Valparaiso could never cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, getting as close as 61-50 with 6:59 remaining, but then the Crusaders went more than three minutes without scoring. Sackey and Donovan Clay led Valparaiso with 11 points while Sackey added five assists and two steals in his second game replacing Freeman-Liberty in the starting lineup.
“Daniel played really well,” Lottich said. “He’s playing with confidence and he is understanding of what I want him to do on the floor and he’s putting that together.”
Christian Williams had a career-high 20 points for Indiana State while Cooper Neese added 10 points off the bench. Indiana State moved all the way up to the No. 3 seed and will face Missouri State on Friday night in St. Louis. The Crusaders came into the day with a chance of moving up as high as the No. 4 seed, but the loss coupled with Missouri State’s win sent Valparaiso to a Thursday night game for the third straight year. The Crusaders did improve their conference win total by two games this year and have clinched at least a .500 finish to the year after two straight losing seasons.
“This program is headed in the right direction,” Lottich said. “Obviously the win total in the Valley is up, but I’m talking about the young men in the program. We look at this coming week as a fresh start.”