Crusaders fall to Indiana State, will play on Thursday

“We talked to Javon this morning and he said that he’s feeling better,” Lottich said. “The issue right now is the spleen. We’ll go through the testing. What I can say is we won’t do anything to put him in any danger.”

The Crusaders (16-15, 9-9) trailed from wire-to-wire as Indiana State scored the first five points of the game and Valparaiso didn’t move the scoreboard until there was 16:29 remaining in the first half. The Sycamores (18-11, 11-7) led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but the Crusaders went into the locker room on a 6-0 run after triples from Mileek McMillan and Daniel Sackey.

Valparaiso could never cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, getting as close as 61-50 with 6:59 remaining, but then the Crusaders went more than three minutes without scoring. Sackey and Donovan Clay led Valparaiso with 11 points while Sackey added five assists and two steals in his second game replacing Freeman-Liberty in the starting lineup.

“Daniel played really well,” Lottich said. “He’s playing with confidence and he is understanding of what I want him to do on the floor and he’s putting that together.”