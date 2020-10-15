Crusaders picked to finish eighth in Valley poll

If there is an Option 1B this year, Lottich appeared to insinuate that sophomore Ben Krikke could be poised for a breakout this season. Krikke averaged 6.7 points last year while shooting a team-best 55 percent from the floor.

“The one thing about Ben is he scores the ball very efficiently,” Lottich said. “We have to get him more touches. We’ve got some size this year. We’ll have frequent lineups were (Mileek) McMillan, Clay and Krikke are together.”

The Valley’s annual Media Day event shifted to Zoom this year amid COVID-19 precautions. The global pandemic was a popular topic throughout the two-hour video call with coaches discussing a variety of challenges brought forward in the last seven months. Scheduling was a hot button topic and it continues to hinder preparations for the upcoming season. Lottich confirmed that the Crusaders won’t be playing in the 2020 Music City Shootout in Nashville after the multi-team event was cancelled earlier this month.

“There’s frustration on a lot of fans part right now,” Lottich said about the lack of an announced non-conference schedule. “We get closer every single day.”