Crusaders picked to finish eighth in Valley poll

While most Missouri Valley Conference coaches dodged questions about the annual preseason poll that was announced on Thursday morning, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich didn’t shy away from a perceived slight.
Coming off a trip to the Arch Madness title game, the Crusaders were picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll by a mixture of coaches, sports information directors and media members.
As Loyola coach Porter Moser brushed off the meaning of the Ramblers being picked to finish in second place and Illinois State coach Dan Muller appeared to pay no mind to a ninth-place prediction, Lottich was one of the few coaches to reference the poll.
Northern Iowa was picked to win the league, while junior AJ Green was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year
“We’ve got a competitive bunch, guys that are out to prove some stuff,” Lottich said. “With some of the polls out there, there’s some stuff they don’t like, stuff they don’t agree with. I told them they’ve got to respond.”
Donovan Clay was named to the Valley Preseason Second Team on Thursday. The sophomore is Valparaiso’s leading returning scorer and rebounder at 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Clay also had 59 assists, 36 blocks and 20 steals as a freshman.
“Donovan has taken a jump,” Lottich said. “We’re going to use him a little differently than we did last year. With (Javon Freeman-Liberty) leaving, Donovan now becomes Option 1. If not Option 1, than 1A.”
If there is an Option 1B this year, Lottich appeared to insinuate that sophomore Ben Krikke could be poised for a breakout this season. Krikke averaged 6.7 points last year while shooting a team-best 55 percent from the floor.
“The one thing about Ben is he scores the ball very efficiently,” Lottich said. “We have to get him more touches. We’ve got some size this year. We’ll have frequent lineups were (Mileek) McMillan, Clay and Krikke are together.”
The Valley’s annual Media Day event shifted to Zoom this year amid COVID-19 precautions. The global pandemic was a popular topic throughout the two-hour video call with coaches discussing a variety of challenges brought forward in the last seven months. Scheduling was a hot button topic and it continues to hinder preparations for the upcoming season. Lottich confirmed that the Crusaders won’t be playing in the 2020 Music City Shootout in Nashville after the multi-team event was cancelled earlier this month.
“There’s frustration on a lot of fans part right now,” Lottich said about the lack of an announced non-conference schedule. “We get closer every single day.”
Another topic of conversation was COVID-19 testing procedures. The Crusaders are currently following NCAA recommendations to test players weekly. Part of those recommendations include going into quarantine for two weeks if there is a positive test. Lottich spoke at length about the frustrations that could arise from positive tests, including not being able to practice for two weeks and then jumping right back into games.
“We have to continue to have conversations about how we’re going to navigate this,” Lottich said. “We have to have complete negative testing to play a game and so does our opponent.”
Gallery: Homer Drew
Homer Drew
VU rally
Live: Valparaiso plays for Horizon League title
VU rally
Valpo battles Detroit for Horizon League Championship
Homer Drew broadcaster
BBK_LOY_VU, valparaiso plays loyola, men's basketball
030898mgVU_HOMER_F.jpg
Drew family makes history
Bryce Drew - 1998 NCAA Win
Bryce Drew - Coaching with Homer
110109_VU_DREW_HOMER_8.jpg
Bryce Drew - Announced as New Head Coach
Bryce Drew - 1998 NCAA Press Conference
Bryce Drew - Announced as Head Coach
Homer and Janet Drew
VUANNOUNCE - Homer Drew Retires
Former Valparaiso star becomes 21st coach in program history
Former Valparaiso star becomes 21st coach in program history
Valparaiso's head coach Homer Drew and the Crusaders watch
Valparaiso's head coach Homer Drew
BKCDREW - Homer Drew Court
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!