VALPARAISO — Down to just seven healthy scholarship players for a stretch of Saturday’s game against Indiana State, the Valparaiso men’s basketball team got an unlikely boost.
John Kiser scored a career-high 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:38 left, as the Crusaders knocked off Indiana State 86-77 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Kiser played 31 minutes off the bench as the Crusaders were without Daniel Sackey (thigh), Nick Robinson (back) and Ryan Fazekas (wrist) at the start of the game. Javon Freeman-Liberty (knee) and Eron Gordon (head) missed several minutes after they were treated for injuries in the locker room.
“Just doing everything that we needed to do and finding a way,” Kiser said. “This is a fun group to play with.”
Freeman-Liberty slipped on a wet spot on the floor midway through the first half and the ARC crowd held its collective breath as the sophomore star went through a battery of tests on the sideline. Freeman-Liberty finally jogged back to the locker room where he was later joined by Gordon. The Seton Hall transfer took an elbow to the head and left a trail of blood on his way to the locker room. He emerged with a bandage over his left eye and a new jersey.
“I banged the inside of my knee really hard,” Freeman-Liberty said. “It’s still a little stiff. I’ll get some treatment and I’ll be ready.”
With the Crusaders decimated by injuries in the first half, Indiana State jumped out to an 11-point lead behind the hot shooting of last season’s Missouri Valley scoring leader, Tyreke Key. Key had 13 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 27 points, including five 3-pointers. While Key continued his barrage in the second half, the Crusaders (10-9, 3-3) joined him, scoring 54 points after halftime, including 28 points in the paint.
“We were five individuals on the defense the entire second half,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “Just really disgusted with the way we defended in the second half. That’s really the ball game. We didn’t deserve to win.”
Kiser scored seven of his career-high 12 points in the second half, including a turnaround jumper midway through the half that had Freeman-Liberty comparing Kiser’s move to Kevin Durant. Kiser went in a different direction when he described the move.
“Alec Peters,” Kiser said. “I had to guard that guy for an entire year. I learned some things.”
Freeman-Liberty was back on the floor before the end of the first half and the sophomore finished with a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds to lead five players in double figures. Donovan Clay had 18 points while playing a career-high 39 minutes and Eron Gordon added 14 points in his first start of the year. Merrillville native Mileek McMillan added 11 points and three rebounds.
“This was a huge culture win,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “People throw that term around a lot, but the culture really comes through when your back is against the wall.”