ST. LOUIS — Practice doesn’t officially start until later this week, but Valparaiso sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty has been preparing for the season ever since he announced he was returning to the Crusaders.
The sophomore guard has been honing his defensive skills, working on his jumper and helping lead weekly culture meetings. Freeman-Liberty talked at length about the latter during Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference Media Day.
“We all stayed in the gym a lot, got better and always talked about our culture,” Freeman-Liberty said. “We have a slogan that we say to one another and we have culture meetings each Monday where we talk about what we all expect from each other.”
Freeman-Liberty played it coy when asked to expand on the slogan. But Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich finally revealed the program’s new mantra: “We above Me, always.”
“The success of the team is foremost for us,” Lottich said. “The team is going to be first and the individual is going to be second. In college basketball, or really anything, if you have a ‘me second’ attitude among a collection of individuals and they take the approach that the team is more important, you’re going to have a lot of success.”
Lottich made changing the culture a point of emphasis after a 15-18 season that included 11 losses in the final 14 games.
“We started off hot in the conference and then went non-existent,” Valparaiso senior Ryan Fazekas said. “We knew something was wrong. It’s always good to have a foundation for culture and to make sure that everyone is bought in. Then we all have the same goal and we’re all fighting for the same thing. We don’t have someone who is lacking and hurts the rest of the team. It’s been a big emphasis and we’ve really enjoyed it.”
The weekly culture meetings can feature deep conversations about off the court as well as some laughs. The players and coaches have taken turns reading books about adversity and sharing their thoughts with each other.
“I’m excited,” Lottich said. “I enjoy going to work every single day with this group. The guys like each other, they like being around one another. When you’ve got a group that’s talented and likes each other, they’re a lot of fun to coach.”
Region connections at Drake
Drake men’s coach Darian DeVries offered little in terms of an update on Griffith product Tremell Murphy. The senior forward was removed from all team activities earlier this month after a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment. Murphy was charged with false reports to law enforcement and discharging a firearm within city limits.
“Tremell is still in school and we’re waiting for the university to review everything,” DeVries said. “We’re working through that process right now and we’ll have more to say at a later time.”
Murphy is one of five Drake players with ties to Northwest Indiana. D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) is Drake’s leading returning scorer at 11.1 points per game while Anthony Murphy (Griffith) was a key reserve last season. The Bulldogs added Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) to the active roster this season.
“We all have to be there to support Tremell right now,” Wilkins said. “It’s crazy how we all landed at Drake. We’ve all played with or against each other since we were little kids. We’re all really close with each other.”
Jackson transferred from John A. Logan last year where he shot 46.9 percent from the 3-point line. Penn played his first year at Siena before sitting out as a transfer last season in Des Moines. DeVries expects both players to make big contributions this season.
“Jonah can win us a few games this year with his shooting,” DeVries said. “Roman is one of those do-it-all guys who fills up the stat sheet. He’s going to come in and give us some major minutes.”
VU women finally healthy
Valparaiso's women are expecting three key players to return to the lineup after being sidelined by injuries: Caitlin Morrison (ankle), Marlee Profit (knee) and Nicole Konieczny (neck).
“We’re bringing three experienced players back to a group that got a ton of experience last year,” coach Mary Evans said. “The biggest thing we have to be cognizant of is that they are just like freshmen in our program because those three were not able to practice (last year).”
The Crusaders return three starters from an 8-24 team, including leading scorer Addison Stoller (12.8 ppg) and leading 3-point shooter Grace Hales (37.7%). Valparaiso hit a program-record 276 3-pointers last season.
“I would like to eventually get some more driving to the basket involved in our system,” Evans said. “Our team (now) consists of very good shooters. It will always be a very important part of our game. It’s where the game is going right now.”