Dana Evans won’t be returning to Gary to face Valpo

The only chance that Gary residents will get to watch Dana Evans play basketball this year will be on television.

With COVID-19 impacting every facet of college basketball, the once-proposed game between Louisville and Valparaiso that was set for Dec. 19 at the Genesis Center is now off the table.

The game was to be a homecoming for Evans, a former West Side star who was recently named a Preseason All-American. Louisville recently announced its nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season and the Cardinals are playing just five games before beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play.

“When the NCAA announced that teams were playing just 24 or 25 games, we knew that would decrease the amount of nonconference games,” G2 Hoops owner Gregory Jones II said. “We figured that the ACC would be playing a bunch of conference games this year and once we got wind of that, we tried to figure something out.”

Jones II was instrumental in bringing Louisville and Valparaiso to the table to discuss playing the nonconference game as part of an event that was once going to feature St. John’s with Region products Sara Zabrecky (Munster) and twins Sophia and Emma Nolan (Marquette).

