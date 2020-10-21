 Skip to main content
Dana Evans won’t be returning to Gary to face Valpo
Women’s basketball

The only chance that Gary residents will get to watch Dana Evans play basketball this year will be on television.

With COVID-19 impacting every facet of college basketball, the once-proposed game between Louisville and Valparaiso that was set for Dec. 19 at the Genesis Center is now off the table.

The game was to be a homecoming for Evans, a former West Side star who was recently named a Preseason All-American. Louisville recently announced its nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season and the Cardinals are playing just five games before beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play.

“When the NCAA announced that teams were playing just 24 or 25 games, we knew that would decrease the amount of nonconference games,” G2 Hoops owner Gregory Jones II said. “We figured that the ACC would be playing a bunch of conference games this year and once we got wind of that, we tried to figure something out.”

Jones II was instrumental in bringing Louisville and Valparaiso to the table to discuss playing the nonconference game as part of an event that was once going to feature St. John’s with Region products Sara Zabrecky (Munster) and twins Sophia and Emma Nolan (Marquette).

“COVID has been hard to deal with for everyone,” Jones II said. “We’ll look to bring this event back next year, and we’re looking to bring both men’s and women’s college programs in. St. John’s is still a possibility with a bunch of local players on their team.”

Jones II and G2 Hoops is also planning on hosting a trio of high school events at West Side this winter including the Turkey Tip Off, Hoops for Pink and the Mac Jelks Invitational. While those events are set to have a host of local high school talent, losing out on Evans returning home before she heads to the WNBA is a tough pill to swallow for Jones II.

“Louisville did a great job trying to pursue and make this work,” Jones II said. “We know that everyone is going to be sad about it. This was a game that was to feature one of Gary’s own, someone who was just named a Preseason All-American and that would’ve been amazing to have her back home; to be back among family and friends. We were looking forward to reenergizing the basketball energy within the Region.”

Evans and the Cardinals will open their season on Nov. 25 at Middle Tennessee, while the Crusaders have yet to release their non-conference slate. Valparaiso is set to open Missouri Valley Conference action at the Athletics-Recreation Center against Loyola on Jan. 2.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

