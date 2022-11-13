 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dane Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane Goodwin

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) looks to pass around North Carolina State's Cam Hayes last season.

 Robert Franklin, AP File Photo

SOUTH BEND — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final three minutes.

Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish (2-0) a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.

Notre Dame led for the final 35 minutes but never by more than 10 points.

Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Starling scored 17 points, Wertz 15 and Cormac Ryan 13.

The Fighting Irish played only seven players and had nine points off the bench— all by Ven-Allen Lubin, who played 24 minutes.

People are also reading…

Adrian Nelson had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Penguins (2-1). Dwayne Cohill added 18 points and six assists.

Laszewski scored 12 points in the first half as Notre Dame took a 43-36 lead at the break.

The Irish continue their season-opening five-game homestand Wednesday when they host Southern Indiana. After that, the Irish host Lipscomb on Friday and then meet Bowling Green in a campus game of the Gotham Classic on Nov. 22.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts