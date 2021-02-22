Drake point guard Roman Penn out for the season

Roman Penn is performing as one of the top point guards in the country, so his presence will be missed by Drake.
Penn, a Bishop Noll graduate from Calumet City, suffered a season-ending left foot injury against Evansville on Sunday, the team announced. He left the game with 17 minutes left and an evaluation by the team's medical staff Monday ruled him out.
The senior started all 24 games for the Bulldogs (22-2) and helped them reach their first Associated Press ranking since 2008 ahead of a Feb. 6-7 series against Valparaiso. Penn led the league in assists, averaging 5.5 per game, and was Drake's second-leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points per game.
Penn is seventh in the country among Division-I players with 131 total assists. His per-game average is 33rd and is 2.43 assist-to-turnover ratio is 43rd in the country.
He joins Michigan City grad and Gary native ShanQuan Hemphill on the sideline to watch his team perform. Hemphill was ruled out for at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a foot fracture Feb. 11.
Hemphill is the team's leading scorer and rebounder at 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His timeline sets up for him to be available after the conference tournament March 4-7, if they were to get into a postseason tournament, based on how he recovers.
"There's definitely a chance," Drake coach Darian DeVries said on a Zoom call on Feb. 12, according to the Des Moines Register. "It all depends on (how) fast of a healer he is. But it's certainly something that is very possible for him to be back in time for that, if it were to play out that way."
The Bulldogs took a step closer to a possible at-large bid, should they not win Arch Madness and get the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic bid, by beating Loyola, ranked 22nd at the time, 51-50 in overtime. The Region natives, including DJ Wilkins (Merrillville) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith), played a key role down the stretch.
Penn has been known to take over games, as he did at the end of that one despite his struggles. In last year's conference tournament, he had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Drake's 77-56 upset of top-seeded Northern Iowa.
“I’ll ride with him through thick and thin," DeVries said of Penn after the win over Loyola. "Even though he was struggling today we still put the ball in his hands late in the game because I believe in him so much and he’s got that ability to struggle the whole game, but when you need him the most he can still show up and make a big play late in the game when you need him to.”
Drake closes the regular season at Bradley Friday and Saturday and is tied in the loss column atop the league standings with Loyola.