Drake point guard Roman Penn out for the season

Hemphill is the team's leading scorer and rebounder at 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His timeline sets up for him to be available after the conference tournament March 4-7, if they were to get into a postseason tournament, based on how he recovers.

"There's definitely a chance," Drake coach Darian DeVries said on a Zoom call on Feb. 12, according to the Des Moines Register. "It all depends on (how) fast of a healer he is. But it's certainly something that is very possible for him to be back in time for that, if it were to play out that way."

The Bulldogs took a step closer to a possible at-large bid, should they not win Arch Madness and get the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic bid, by beating Loyola, ranked 22nd at the time, 51-50 in overtime. The Region natives, including DJ Wilkins (Merrillville) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith), played a key role down the stretch.