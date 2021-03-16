Drake’s Region roster heading back to Indiana

D.J. Wilkins and his Region teammates are coming back home.
After a stressful week that included a lot of homework and a lot of waiting, Wilkins felt a giant weight lifted off his shoulders on Sunday night when the Merrillville native saw Drake’s name come across the screen during the NCAA tournament selection show.
Drake will play against Wichita State in the First Four at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Thursday night.
“It was everything; just to see Drake pop up there,” Wilkins said. “It’s a dream come true. We’ve been watching every year since we were kids, being able to do it with this group of guys at Drake, how it all came together, it’s just everything.”
Despite starting the season 18-0 and being nationally ranked in early February, the Bulldogs were sweating out Selection Sunday for a variety of reasons. Drake lost four of its final 11 games, including the Arch Madness title game to Loyola. With Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) sidelined due to injury, there was a chance the committee would look the other way when it came to the Bulldogs. Instead, Drake earned the final at-large berth in the field and will take on former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State.
“I just tried not to think too much, “Wilkins said. “I had a lot of schoolwork to catch up on. I tried not to be in my head. What we did this year and our body of work was enough to get in. I didn’t want to stress myself out. It was a long week.”
The week leading up to Selection Sunday was a sprint compared to the journey that Wilkins took along with Penn, Hemphill, Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) and brothers Tremell and Anthony Murphy (Griffith). For all but Penn and Jackson, that journey took them from the Region to Florida Southwestern State and to a coach named Marty Richter.
Anthony Murphy used his final season of eligibility last year and he is a volunteer with the program.
Hemphill and the Murphy twins spent two years in Florida and Wilkins arrived in 2017, but missed the season due to a heart condition. He was finally healthy when first-year Drake coach Darian DeVries arrived to recruit Tremell and Anthony. Wilkins put on a show during the visit and the rest has been history.
“D.J. likes to say that I took a chance on him, but he really took a chance on me,” DeVries said.
Not only did DeVries sign Wilkins and the Murphy twins, but he also brought Richter to Drake as an assistant coach. Penn and Jackson later joined the group in Des Moines and Hemphill arrived prior to this season after spending two seasons at Green Bay.
“Thinking back to those workouts down in Florida, and just coach Marty (Richter) pushing us every morning,” Wilkins said. “I can’t thank him enough. He believed in a group of guys from the Region when a lot of people didn’t.”
Now that the Bulldogs are in the Big Dance, they’re focused on staying around for a while. DeVries didn’t even flinch when he realized Drake would have to be in the “play-in game.” It just adds another layer to the storybook journey.
“We would’ve played the 85 Bears as a 17 seed in a special play-in game if they would’ve put us in,” DeVries said. “We just wanted to get in, and now we get to go play.”