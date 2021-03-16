Drake’s Region roster heading back to Indiana

D.J. Wilkins and his Region teammates are coming back home.

After a stressful week that included a lot of homework and a lot of waiting, Wilkins felt a giant weight lifted off his shoulders on Sunday night when the Merrillville native saw Drake’s name come across the screen during the NCAA tournament selection show.

Drake will play against Wichita State in the First Four at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Thursday night.

“It was everything; just to see Drake pop up there,” Wilkins said. “It’s a dream come true. We’ve been watching every year since we were kids, being able to do it with this group of guys at Drake, how it all came together, it’s just everything.”

Despite starting the season 18-0 and being nationally ranked in early February, the Bulldogs were sweating out Selection Sunday for a variety of reasons. Drake lost four of its final 11 games, including the Arch Madness title game to Loyola. With Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) sidelined due to injury, there was a chance the committee would look the other way when it came to the Bulldogs. Instead, Drake earned the final at-large berth in the field and will take on former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State.