Eron Gordon gives Valparaiso a welcome lift

“Eron hasn’t been shooting the ball great, but he’s been doing a ton of other things to help us win,” Lottich said. “I saw it right away when we got back on Dec. 26 for practice that he was shooting the ball fantastic. It’s nice to see the results. He’s made a ton of shots for us in his career and been a big part of a lot of wins.”

When the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility last season due to COVID-19, it gave Valparaiso’s seniors a chance to prolong their careers. Nick Robinson (Western Carolina) and Mileek McMillan (Western Michigan) decided to transfer while Zion Morgan chose to step away from college basketball.

Gordon weighed his options, but ultimately decided to come back and be a voice of wisdom and experience for a new group of teammates.

Gordon has also emerged as a trusted stopgap for Lottich. If there are injured players, such as Ben Krikke to start the year, or Kithier with a positive COVID test, Gordon has been right there to fill whatever role has been asked. It’s been his approach ever since he arrived from Seton Hall.