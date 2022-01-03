Eron Gordon gives Valparaiso a welcome lift

VALPARAISO — Eron Gordon is old enough to know that there will be good days and there will be bad days.
Sunday was a good day for the sixth-year senior.
After being mired in a season-long offensive slump, Gordon broke out in a huge way on Sunday afternoon, scoring all 13 of his points in the first half as Valparaiso held off Illinois State 81-76 in overtime at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Gordon also added a game-high eight rebounds and four assists.
“I’ve continued to put in the time and work in with my shot,” Gordon said. “Sometimes they definitely don’t go in, but sometimes they do go in. You know you’ll have some bumps and bruises.”
With the Beacons missing Thomas Kithier and Trey Woodyard due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich inserted Gordon into the starting lineup and the Indianapolis native looked nothing like the player who had scored just 25 total points in 12 nonconference games.
Gordon sliced to the rim for the first basket of the game and then knocked down a 3-pointer on Valparaiso’s next possession. He continued his hot start by scoring on a buzzer-beating putback as the clock expired in the first half.
It was Gordon’s first time in double figures in the last 23 games, a stretch that runs all the way back until Feb. 6, 2021 when he scored 11 points in a loss to Drake. Despite Gordon’s offensive struggles, Lottich has never wavered in his support.
“Eron hasn’t been shooting the ball great, but he’s been doing a ton of other things to help us win,” Lottich said. “I saw it right away when we got back on Dec. 26 for practice that he was shooting the ball fantastic. It’s nice to see the results. He’s made a ton of shots for us in his career and been a big part of a lot of wins.”
When the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility last season due to COVID-19, it gave Valparaiso’s seniors a chance to prolong their careers. Nick Robinson (Western Carolina) and Mileek McMillan (Western Michigan) decided to transfer while Zion Morgan chose to step away from college basketball.
Gordon weighed his options, but ultimately decided to come back and be a voice of wisdom and experience for a new group of teammates.
Gordon has also emerged as a trusted stopgap for Lottich. If there are injured players, such as Ben Krikke to start the year, or Kithier with a positive COVID test, Gordon has been right there to fill whatever role has been asked. It’s been his approach ever since he arrived from Seton Hall.
“Everyone on our team understands it’s the game of basketball, different people have different roles,” Gordon said. “I’ve been a person who has played in the Big East (for Seton Hall), I’ve come off the bench, I’ve started. I’ve done pretty much a little bit of everything in my career. I’ve led games in scoring, I’ve led games in rebounding and there have been times I haven’t played at all.
"I understand how important it is to look at other stats than just scoring or minutes. It’s about a lot of other things and it’s about being a good teammate as well.”
With Gordon’s offensive outburst on Sunday, it could be the sign of things to come now that the Beacons (8-6, 1-1) are truly beginning Missouri Valley Conference action. Gordon erupted for 13 points in last season’s second conference game, setting off a stretch of scoring double figures in six of the next seven games.
“We all knew (Gordon) was capable of doing what he did today,” Krikke said after Sunday’s victory. “It was great to see and I’m sure he’ll keep working like he always does.”
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.
Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.
Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.
Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.
Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.
Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.