Fazekas, Kiser shine on Valparaiso’s senior night

VALPARAISO – Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser lingered behind to share a quick hug at midcourt before checking out of one of the biggest wins of their Valparaiso basketball careers.
Fazekas had 20 points and five 3-pointers, while John Kiser had a career-high eight assists as the short-handed Crusaders knocked off Missouri State 89-74 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
The win allows Valparaiso to control its path in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. A victory at Indiana State would mean the Crusaders would avoid the Thursday night opening round for the first time since joining the Valley.
“It was a very special night, especially for me,” Fazekas said. “To have the outcome we did, to play as well as we did, it’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’m glad I got to share that moment with Kiser. It was one special night.”
Valparaiso came into the game without three scholarship players, including star sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed the first game of his collegiate career. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich announced after the game that Freeman-Liberty was diagnosed with mononucleosis.
“We’re going to (get it) reevaluated,” Lottich said. “I think it might sound worse than it is. I actually think he’s been playing with it for a couple weeks. So it might be further along in the process. But we’re not going to put Javon in any situation where he’s not 100 percent safe out on the court.”
The Crusaders (16-14, 9-8) avoided one of their familiar slow starts on Tuesday as Valparaiso scored the first six points of the game and led by as many as seven points in the first half. Freshmen Ben Krikke and Donovan Clay combined to score 18 of Valparaiso’s 41 points in the first half as the Crusaders carried a two-point lead into the locker room.
Clay continue his hot hand in the second half as the freshman scored eight points before the Bears (14-16, 8-9) scored their first field goal of the half. Clay finished with a career-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and a steal.
“My responsibility is to go out there and play hard,” Clay said. “I just tried to attack and get downhill.”
Fazekas scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half as the Marquette Catholic product was 7-9 from the floor and 5-6 from the 3-point line. Fazekas has 14 3-pointers in his last three games. Krikke finished with 14 points while Daniel Sackey had 14 points and three assists in his return to the starting lineup.
Fazekas and Kiser addressed the crowd after the game as much of the 2,476 in attendance stayed to cheer on Valparaiso’s two seniors and send them off with a standing ovation.
“I want to thank the fans,” Fazekas said during his speech. “You’ve stuck with me through the injuries. I can’t thank you enough.”