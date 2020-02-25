Fazekas, Kiser shine on Valparaiso’s senior night

VALPARAISO – Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser lingered behind to share a quick hug at midcourt before checking out of one of the biggest wins of their Valparaiso basketball careers.

Fazekas had 20 points and five 3-pointers, while John Kiser had a career-high eight assists as the short-handed Crusaders knocked off Missouri State 89-74 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The win allows Valparaiso to control its path in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. A victory at Indiana State would mean the Crusaders would avoid the Thursday night opening round for the first time since joining the Valley.

“It was a very special night, especially for me,” Fazekas said. “To have the outcome we did, to play as well as we did, it’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’m glad I got to share that moment with Kiser. It was one special night.”

Valparaiso came into the game without three scholarship players, including star sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed the first game of his collegiate career. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich announced after the game that Freeman-Liberty was diagnosed with mononucleosis.