Fazekas returns to Valparaiso lineup for one last ride

VALPARAISO — Ryan Fazekas was ready to walk away from the game of basketball.

The Marquette grad and Valparaiso University senior was confident that after he broke his wrist earlier this year — marking his fourth season of college basketball with a major injury — that walking away from the game would be easier than enduring more pain and heartbreak.

He's returned to the court, but the process has been a delicate one.

The realization hit Fazekas as he left a St. Louis-area hospital following Valparaiso’s second game of the season in early November, where he received word that he suffered a broken wrist while trying to take a charge. Doctors estimated recovery time at 6 to 12 weeks with an emphasis on the latter duration.

“I was pretty confident I wouldn’t be returning this year,” said Fazekas, who led the Blazers to the Class A state title in 2014. “It was a pretty low moment. I went back, got to the bus, and just broke down.”

As Valparaiso fans clamored for any updates regarding the fifth-year senior and while coach Matt Lottich remained tight-lipped about the injury in the days that followed, Fazekas began coming to grips with the reality that his basketball career, not just at Valparaiso, was slipping away.