Fazekas returns to Valparaiso lineup for one last ride

VALPARAISO — Ryan Fazekas was ready to walk away from the game of basketball.
The Marquette grad and Valparaiso University senior was confident that after he broke his wrist earlier this year — marking his fourth season of college basketball with a major injury — that walking away from the game would be easier than enduring more pain and heartbreak.
He's returned to the court, but the process has been a delicate one.
The realization hit Fazekas as he left a St. Louis-area hospital following Valparaiso’s second game of the season in early November, where he received word that he suffered a broken wrist while trying to take a charge. Doctors estimated recovery time at 6 to 12 weeks with an emphasis on the latter duration.
“I was pretty confident I wouldn’t be returning this year,” said Fazekas, who led the Blazers to the Class A state title in 2014. “It was a pretty low moment. I went back, got to the bus, and just broke down.”
As Valparaiso fans clamored for any updates regarding the fifth-year senior and while coach Matt Lottich remained tight-lipped about the injury in the days that followed, Fazekas began coming to grips with the reality that his basketball career, not just at Valparaiso, was slipping away.
“I was going to wrap it up,” Fazekas said. “If I wasn’t coming back at all this year, I was calling it quits. I’ve been through four college seasons that I’ve played and I’ve been injured in every one. Before this season started, I told my dad (that) if I can’t make it through a full season without any major injuries, I was going to wrap it up. Sure enough, two games in, I break my wrist pretty bad. That was the icing on the cake for me.”
That didn’t mean Fazekas wasn’t going to try getting back to the court. He has picked up plenty of experience trying to persevere through injuries. There were two bouts with mononucleosis as a freshman at Providence and then a shoulder injury as a sophomore that impacted his play. Fazekas transferred to Valparaiso, had surgery on the shoulder, and couldn’t shoot a basketball for several months.
Finally healthy enough to play, Fazekas shined last season with the Crusaders. He started all 20 games he played, was second on the team with 11.8 points per game and shot 43.2 percent from the 3-point line. Two freak injuries robbed him of 13 games and possibly derailed Valparaiso’s season. Fazekas sprained his ankle when he came down awkwardly grabbing a rebound on Jan. 8, 2019, against Bradley. He returned to the lineup after nine games, but then suffered a season-ending injury when he broke his thumb on a shot attempt against Northern Iowa.
Fazekas attacked rehab in the offseason as he always has and was prepped for a big senior year, scoring a team-high 23 points in a season-opening win against Toledo. Four days later, disaster struck once again.
“I was feeling really good coming into this year,” Fazekas said. “I told the coaches my body hasn’t feel good in a while, and right now, it seems like everything’s going right. Then I take a charge. I’ve fallen like that hundreds of times and been fine. Something about that fall did not go well with my wrist. There was no question that I broke something. It was just a question of how bad was it going to be.”
Fazekas kept a low profile during his rehab this season, often staying in the deep recesses of the Athletics-Recreation Center until the last possible moment before coming out to the court. Fans would ask when the cast was coming off and when he’d be back on the court. Fazekas struggled to find the words.
“I couldn’t give them an answer,” Fazekas said. “At that point, I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Fazekas finally got a breakthrough at the six-week mark when doctors took off the cast. Two weeks later, X-rays revealed significant progress in the break. He began viewing a return to the court as possible. Progress was slow and steady, but Fazekas finally returned to action last Wednesday at Missouri State. He came off the bench for the first time in his Valparaiso career and promptly missed his first two shots. He finally got one to fall in the second half and it was as if a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.
“I was a deer in the headlights,” Fazekas said of his return to the court. “I hadn’t played in so long. I was thinking so much. Even on defense, on closeouts, I was overthinking everything. I had a lot of rust to knock off.”
Whether Fazekas eventually returns to the starting lineup or continues to play a complimentary role off the bench, he is thrilled to be back on the court after he was so close to walking away for good.
“I’m just going to go out there and do what I do,” Fazekas said. “Shoot the ball, put the ball in the hole. We have to assess how it feels game to game. I’m just going to go out there, play hard and help contribute to the team.”