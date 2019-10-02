Connor Barrett didn’t waste any time seizing his lifelong dream to become a Division I basketball player after receiving an offer from Valparaiso over the weekend.
Barrett, a 6-foot-5 wing, verbally committed to the Crusaders on Wednesday morning, just three days after he wrapped up his official visit to campus. Barrett graduated from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, last spring and is enrolled at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
Barrett is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent next month and will enroll at Valparaiso in the fall of 2020. Barrett picked the Crusaders over 2018 NCAA tournament darling UMBC.
“(Valparaiso) was a mix of it being a really good fit for me with the coaches and players and it’s a place that I can succeed,” Barrett said. “I love the history of Valparaiso.”
Barrett averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Ramblers while battling a stress fracture in his right foot for part of the season. Barrett is known as a sharpshooter and he knocked down 64 3-pointers while shooting 37.9 percent last season. Even with the impressive shooting numbers, finding the right Division I fit was a challenge for Barrett, which is why he enrolled at Brewster.
“It was an easy decision for me,” Barrett said. “To be able to play Division I, I wanted to come to Brewster, go through the open gyms and the season of basketball. I could’ve found somewhere to play last spring, but this was a better opportunity for me.”
News of Barrett’s decision spread quickly after he tweeted out his commitment on Wednesday morning. Chicago recruiting analyst Joe Henricksen has followed Barrett for much of the last four years and believes the Crusaders landed a steal.
“I give credit to (Valparaiso coach) Matt (Lottich) and the staff,” Henricksen said. “They didn’t beat out a ton of people right now for Connor, but the interest was only going to grow. If (Barrett) had played out this season, with shooting such a hot commodity, he would’ve been hit hard with offers down the road. This was a great job by Matt.”
Barrett joins Wisconsin native Jacob Ognacevic in Valparaiso’s 2020 recruiting class. Ognacevic, a 6-foot-7 forward, verbally committed in August. The Crusaders have an open scholarship remaining for next season’s class.