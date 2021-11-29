Former West Side and Crown Point star Dash Shaw finds her groove at Purdue Northwest

What is her game? "Attacking the rim and penetrating; I’m a slashing type player,” she said.

She is quick to acknowledge where she must improve.

“I need to be better defensively,” she said. “At Crown Point, we would full-court press, make steals, play transition ball and get off to a big lead, so I never had to play a lot of half-court defense. But in college and our conference (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), we’re playing against players who are all good, so I’m definitely working to become a more complete player.”

According to Locke, who played at Rutgers for legendary coach Vivian Stringer, “Dash is so even-keeled. She doesn’t get too high or too low. She’s very caring, and when she buys into something, she’s all-in. She’s an offensive threat; the biggest thing with her moving forward is the details.”

Shaw also is working on becoming a more complete and successful person off the court.

“Our coaches care about us as people and remind us every day that basketball doesn’t last forever, that being good people will take us further than (sports),” Shaw said.