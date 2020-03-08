Freeman-Liberty pledges to return as Valpo ponders postseason options

ST. LOUIS — Javon Freeman-Liberty wasted little time addressing any concerns about his future with Valparaiso in the wake of Sunday’s loss in the Missouri Valley Conference title game.
Freeman-Liberty, who briefly flirted with transferring after last season, brushed off any notion that he would do the same again this year. The Chicago native was named to the Valley All-League First Team as well as the Most Improved Team. Freeman-Liberty was also named to the Arch Madness All-Tournament Team on Sunday afternoon.
“If your question is, ‘Am I staying?’ Yeah, I am,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I just feel like, after this game, we’re going to just keep building and building. We’re a young group of guys, and it’s a long time before we actually all split up. So, like I said, we’re going to just keep building on it.”
Valparaiso is expected to return a core of its lineup next season with Freeman-Liberty leading the way along with talented underclassmen Donovan Clay and Ben Krikke as well as experienced upperclassmen Daniel Sackey and Merrillville native Mileek McMillan.
“The foundation is there,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “It’s no secret that this group had success. About this time last year, it looked like the program was in a bad spot. It looked like it was falling apart, but it was really just coming together. We’re going to continue to build on it.”
The Crusaders may choose to build on their success through the Valley tournament by continuing its season in either the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament (CIT) or the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). Valparaiso split a pair of games in the CBI in 2008, winning at Washington before falling at Houston. The Crusaders lost home games in the CIT in 2011 (Iona) and 2015 (Columbia), but used both experiences as a launching pad for regular-season conference titles in the following seasons.
“We have had some conversations about what our options would be,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “When we get back to campus, Matt and I will have a conversation to make a determination about what is the best path forward to get us to where we ultimately want to be, which is the team out on the platform getting the championship trophy.”
The decision to even approach the idea of playing in the postseason ultimately comes down to Lottich, and to a deeper extent, the players. In the past, coaches Homer and Bryce Drew have polled players to see if there was an interest in playing in a postseason tournament after falling short of the goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
“When you’re a little bit heartbroken, it’s difficult to say,” Lottich said. “There’s not been one day that I have dreaded going to work, not one day that I haven’t enjoyed coaching my team. I think our players would share that sentiment. I think they would enjoy continuing to play. If you ask them right now, probably not, but as we can regroup and rest and kind of get off our legs a little bit, my guess is they’ll want to play.”
While the official CIT and CBI fields aren’t announced until late in the evening on Selection Sunday, there have been cases where schools have confirmed their intentions to play in the tournament throughout the week leading up to the brackets being revealed.
“I want them to get used to playing late into March because I think that this group could have that type of run in the future,” Lottich said.