Freeman-Liberty pledges to return as Valpo ponders postseason options

The Crusaders may choose to build on their success through the Valley tournament by continuing its season in either the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament (CIT) or the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). Valparaiso split a pair of games in the CBI in 2008, winning at Washington before falling at Houston. The Crusaders lost home games in the CIT in 2011 (Iona) and 2015 (Columbia), but used both experiences as a launching pad for regular-season conference titles in the following seasons.

“We have had some conversations about what our options would be,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “When we get back to campus, Matt and I will have a conversation to make a determination about what is the best path forward to get us to where we ultimately want to be, which is the team out on the platform getting the championship trophy.”

The decision to even approach the idea of playing in the postseason ultimately comes down to Lottich, and to a deeper extent, the players. In the past, coaches Homer and Bryce Drew have polled players to see if there was an interest in playing in a postseason tournament after falling short of the goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament.