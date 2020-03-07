Freeman-Liberty rallies Valparaiso past Missouri State into MVC title game

ST. LOUIS — Javon Freeman-Liberty walked toward the Valparaiso locker room Saturday night with his head pointed toward the ground.

The sophomore was moving slowly and breathing heavily as he turned the corner and headed through the doorway. Moments later he erupted in a victorious scream as he joined his teammates in a wild celebration.

Freeman-Liberty shook off the worst game of his collegiate career on Saturday night with perhaps his finest half in a Valparaiso uniform. The Chicago native scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and the Crusaders knocked off Missouri State 89-82 to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game.

Just a week removed from missing two games due to mononucleosis, Freeman-Liberty struggled through the first two games of Arch Madness, including Friday night’s game against Loyola where he had a season-low six points, before erupting with his highest point total of the conference season.

“That (Loyola) game is actually out of my head,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I knew I had to come in today and compete, so that’s what I did. I had the mindset to go out there and give my all.”