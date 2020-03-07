Freeman-Liberty rallies Valparaiso past Missouri State into MVC title game

ST. LOUIS — Javon Freeman-Liberty walked toward the Valparaiso locker room Saturday night with his head pointed toward the ground.
The sophomore was moving slowly and breathing heavily as he turned the corner and headed through the doorway. Moments later he erupted in a victorious scream as he joined his teammates in a wild celebration.
Freeman-Liberty shook off the worst game of his collegiate career on Saturday night with perhaps his finest half in a Valparaiso uniform. The Chicago native scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and the Crusaders knocked off Missouri State 89-82 to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game.
Just a week removed from missing two games due to mononucleosis, Freeman-Liberty struggled through the first two games of Arch Madness, including Friday night’s game against Loyola where he had a season-low six points, before erupting with his highest point total of the conference season.
“That (Loyola) game is actually out of my head,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I knew I had to come in today and compete, so that’s what I did. I had the mindset to go out there and give my all.”
If the Crusaders (19-15) were going to have any chance against a Missouri State team loaded with high-major transfers, Freeman-Liberty was going to have to be at his best. The game got off to an ominous start for the All-Valley First Team performer as he missed three consecutive free throws in the first half. Freeman-Liberty recovered to connect on his next nine from the line while knocking down 10 of his 18 shots.
“There’s going to be good days, and there’s going to be bad,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “With good character, you can learn from the bad and try to put it past you and I thought Javon did a great job of that. Javon is who he was. Tonight, he was the all-league guard and we needed every bit of it.”
Valparaiso will attempt to make history on Sunday when it takes on Bradley with a trip to the NCAA tournament on the line. A Valley team has never played four games in four days in the conference tournament, let alone won the tournament after playing in the Thursday night opening round. The Crusaders are attempting to become just the 42nd team in NCAA history dating back to 1939 to win four games in a conference tournament to secure a berth to the NCAA tournament.
“This is taking me back to my AAU days,” Freeman-Liberty said. “(We have to) rest up a lot, drink a lot of water, (eat) some fruit and then wake up in the morning, eat some good breakfast, and come out and be ready to play.”
The Crusaders got contributions across the board on Saturday as John Kiser scored a career-high 17 points while freshmen Donovan Clay (11 points) and Ben Krikke (10 points) continued to shine on the biggest collegiate stage of their careers.
Valparaiso quickly erased a 28-19 deficit with 5:48 left in the first half with a 10-0 run that took exactly 60 seconds. The Crusaders took the lead for good when Freeman-Liberty hit a floater in the lane early in the second half.
Valparaiso stretched its lead to 14 points midway through the second half before Missouri State slowly began to chip away. Much like Loyola did on Friday night, the Crusaders began missing free throws in waves late in the game, allowing the Bears to cut the deficit all the way down to 85-82 with 20.4 seconds left. Krikke and Freeman-Liberty each connected on a pair of free throws in the final moments to ice the victory.
“From where we were two years ago when we entered this league, the 10 seed losing on the first day, to now, the program’s going in the right direction,” Lottich said. “It takes a lot of people to do that. So very proud of the collaborative effort of our institution and our school to put ourselves in a position like this.”