VALPARAISO — Sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty stole the ball from Cedarville’s Jacob Drees, outran everyone to the basket and flushed down a two-handed slam with under five minutes to go in the first half of Valpo’s scrimmage against Cedarville on Saturday evening.
The next play, he was pushing the ball up the court after a Cedarville score. His speed already had the Yellow Jackets on their heels, and he flipped a behind-the-back pass to senior Ryan Fazekas, who drained a 3-pointer.
“My thought process to that was if he’s throwing a behind-the-back pass, I’m shooting it no matter what,” Fazekas said.
The flashy, play-making ability was on display from Freeman-Liberty all night — 21 points — en route to an 85-65 victory.
“I know I’m very versatile, so I know when I get to the basket I can finish,” Freeman-Liberty said.
Early in the second half, Freeman-Liberty cut to the basket, received a pass and took flight to the hoop, leaping almost from the free-throw line above everyone for a one-handed slam.
Crusader coach Matt Lottich turned to his assistant coaches after the dunk, amazed by his young guard’s athleticism, and said, “Are you kidding me?”
“He reminded me of myself,” Lottich joked. “No, it was impressive.”
Explosive backcourt, youth coming along
Aside from Freeman-Liberty, the Crusaders’ backcourt is filled with fast, athletic guards. Players like Daniel Sackey and Zion Morgan wreaked havoc on Cedarville’s guards, pressing up on them defensively and not allowing any easy strolls up the court.
Sackey and Morgan are also quick and like to push the pace on offense, which helped create a 23-0 fast-break advantage.
“It’s an emphasis right now we’re just trying to make them uncomfortable,” Lottich said. “We got guys that can put special pressure on the ball, and we’re trying to capitalize on that.”
Freshman Donovan Clay also had a successful game, playing 27 minutes and having six points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Throughout the 40 minutes, there was a lot of positive remarks being yelled to Clay from Lottich.
“I thought he did good,” Lottich said. “Donovan’s a pretty good, athletic wing. For us, it’s just going to be continuing to get these young guys in their groove.”
International flair
When freshman guard Sigurd Lorange hit any one of his four field goals, the Crusader bench erupted with excitement.
You have free articles remaining.
Lorange is from Trondheim, Norway, and as he gets adjusted to playing collegiate basketball in the U.S., his teammates were firmly behind all 10 of his points.
“Siggy, you know, one thing I think he can do at this level is score,” Lottich said. “So, it was nice to see him be aggressive and put the ball in the basket.”
Then there’s freshman center Emil Freese-Vilien, who is from Copenhagen, Denmark. With Mileek McMillan out with an injury, Freese-Vilien will have to contribute big minutes in the paint for the time being.
The 6-foot-10 freshman scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in his 18 minutes of action Saturday.
“Emil’s getting better every practice,” Lottich said.
Cedarville’s locals welcomed
Before Valpo was announced in front of the 1,637 fans at the ARC, there were two large cheers during Cedarville’s introductions.
The first came for Nick Mantis, a freshman who played high school ball at Lowell. The second was for Connor TenHove, a junior who played at Valpo High School.
For Mantis, who had a sign for his No. 30 being waved in the crowd, this game was all about being back on the court.
Last July, he suffered a torn ACL and had to redshirt all of last season. He said there were a lot of dark times through that process of recovery, but stepping on the hardwood Saturday was worth it.
“I’m just glad to be back out here playing,” Mantis said.
He scored four points in 17 minutes of action and posed with a large group of family, friends and former coaches after the game.
“It was awesome,” he said of his support.
For TenHove, he was all too familiar with this arena growing up.
Although he was disappointed with some missed shots he had, TenHove put up 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. His parents usually make it out to his games at Cedarville, but his girlfriend, her family and other friends were in attendance to see him go to work in the paint.
“It was a super fun experience,” TenHuve said. “It was a blessing to be able to come back, and it’s kind of surreal. I’ve watched so many games here, been to so many camps and it was crazy to see the introductions to the game, and it was a lot of fun.”