Javon Freeman-Liberty played the best game of his young Valparaiso career on Tuesday night.
Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds as the Crusaders once again erased an early double-digit deficit before pulling away from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-76 at the Sam Vadalabene Center.
The Crusaders may need more nights like that from Freeman-Liberty in the future after Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich confirmed after the game that Chesterton native Ryan Fazekas (wrist) will be out indefinitely.
“I can’t disclose anything because of HIPAA laws,” Lottich said when asked about the wrist injury that Fazekas suffered during Saturday night’s loss to St. Louis. “He’s going to be out some time. We’re going to be expecting him back this season, but he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future. It’s a slippery slope for me (talking about the injury). You saw the injury. We’re hopeful that it heals up quick.”
Donovan Clay got the starting nod in Fazekas’ absence on Tuesday as the freshman was playing in front of a handful of family and friends less than 15 miles from his hometown of Alton, Ill. Lottich considered Clay and senior John Kiser for the starting lineup before settling on Clay.
“I went to John and we talked about it,” Lottich said. “I told him that he could start, but then we’re going to have to come in (with) young (reserves). It’s balancing some of our inexperience with guys that have done it before.”
Kiser came off the bench, but led the Crusaders with 37 minutes played. The former walk-on had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“John has been unbelievable,” Lottich said. “We’re so much better when he’s in the game.”
The Crusaders scored the first six points of the night on Tuesday, but then gave up a 21-5 run to fall behind 21-11 with 13 minutes left in the first half. It marked the third straight game that Valparaiso has trailed by double digits before halftime.
“Our defense has got to be better to start games,” Lottich said. “We’re scoring at a much higher rate than we have in the past, but we’ve been down 10 in every game we’ve played. It’s a credit to our guys that we continue to fight and we continue to battle.”
Valparaiso (2-1) closed the deficit to two points by halftime and turned the game on its head in the second half as Freeman-Liberty scored 18 of his game-high 30 points after the break. St. Joseph’s transfer Nick Robinson scored 15 of his season-high 19 points in the second half and Merrillville native Mileek McMillan added a career-high 13 points.
The Crusaders will return to action at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Sunday in a non-conference game against North Dakota. In the interim, Lottich is expecting National Letters of Intent from three verbal commitments when the Early National Signing Period begins on Wednesday. Florida native Sheldon Edwards became the latest Valparaiso recruit when he announced on Monday night on Twitter that he had committed to the Crusaders. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 21.2 points and 7.6 rebounds at Palm Beach Lakes High (West Palm Beach) last year. Edwards is spending a postgraduate year at TLAP Sports Academy in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“I went on my visit to Valpo last week and I talked to my family about it,” Edwards Jr. said. “I just knew it was the right place. Coach Lottich is a down to earth guy and we had a good connection. I’m excited for the opportunity.”