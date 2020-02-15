Freeman-Liberty steals win from Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. — Javon Freeman-Liberty ripped away the ball — and the hearts — from Illinois State on Saturday night.

In doing so, the star sophomore may have given new life to Valparaiso.

Freeman-Liberty delivered two steals in the final 17 seconds, both leading to baskets, as the Crusaders recovered from a 17-point halftime deficit to escape from Redbird Arena with a 65-62 victory.

Freeman-Liberty finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. The sophomore has 63 steals on the season, tying Lubos Barton for the most in one season in program history.

“There’s really no secret to it,” Freeman-Liberty said. “Once I look in on defense and the ball is right there in my face, I’m going to take it.”

The win gives Valparaiso back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference wins for the first time all season and consecutive wins for the first time since the Crusaders (14-13, 7-7) won three straight games in November.

“This is actually what we needed tonight,” Freeman-Liberty said. “We got over that bump in the road of not winning back-to-back games. Now we can keep on going.”

