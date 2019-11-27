VALPARAISO — Youth was on display at the Athletics-Recreation Center Wednesday.
True freshmen Sigurd Lorange, Ben Krikke and Donovan Clay each posted career highs in points as Valparaiso dispatched NAIA foe Trinity Christian 98-71. Krikke had 18, Lorange added 11, and Clay scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds.
“It’s a process when you go to college," VU coach Matt Lottich said. "It’s different for everyone. These guys all have a lot of talent, a lot of pride. They’re unselfish players and they’ve got a lot of pride in the program. So, it was good to see all of them perform well today."
The Crusaders (5-3) had a slow start and Trinity jumped out to a 7-2 lead. Valparaiso got things under control with a 13-2 run and didn’t look back.
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored seven of his 12 points during that run. The sophomore guard — who began the night averaging 24.3 points per game — spent most of the second half on the bench with the Crusaders comfortably in front.
Lorange hit three of five 3-point attempts. He was averaging five minutes per game before Wednesday.
“I get up a lot extra reps, a lot of extra shots (to stay ready)," he said. "I try to do stuff before and after practice. I believe in myself and I keep my confidence that way. For me, getting into the game is all about getting mentally ready and doing that same thing in the game.”
Valparaiso lost 81-77 to Cincinnati in the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday as part of the Paradise Jam.
“(This game was) a big confidence boost going into a bigger (Division I) team,” Clay said. “I feel like we played (Cincinnati) again, it’d be a different game.”
After a layover in Miami, the Crusaders got home after midnight.
“After a tough, emotional loss, we traveled all day,” Lottich said. ”I didn’t know what to expect. I thought it took us a little bit to get our mojo but that’s a little bit expected. It’s not always easy to just bring it every single moment, but we did enough good things.”
Lottich said he’d give his team Thursday and Friday off and practice again Saturday.
“I’m feeling fine, a little bit tired from the trip, but that’s no excuse,” Krikke said.
James Pennington led the Trolls (5-7) with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Hawkins comes home
Trinity coach Jason Hawkins played for Valpo from 2000-03. The Crusaders won Horizon League titles each of those three seasons.
“It’s always great to be back in Valpo," Hawkins said. "This is my home. I love Valpo. Just walking into this building, it feels like home. It’s good to be on that court again. It’s different being on the opposite side.”
Hawkins said scheduling a bigger program like Valparaiso benefits his team.
“It’s a good measuring stick to see where you’re at. Where are you at playing against good teams? Valpo, they’re going to be a good team this year,” he said.