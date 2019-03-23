When crunch time came Saturday against her alma mater, Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant trusted a Canadian import to help the Spartans survive and advance into the second round of the NCAA Chicago Regional.
"We were looking for a bucket to win the game and coach trusted me to make that last play and I did," said Shay Colley, a redshirt junior from Brampton, Ontario, whose driving layup with 7.6 seconds left lifted the No. 9-seeded Spartans to an 88-87 victory over No. 8 Central Michigan.
The Chippewas had one final chance, but Micaela Kelly's off-balance, hurried 15-footer at the buzzer was off the mark. Central Michigan had taken an 87-86 lead on Presley Hudson's 3-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining.
Merrillville grad Victoria Gaines added eight points and four rebounds for Michigan State.
Syracuse 70, Fordham 49: Syracuse hadn't played in two weeks — since an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament loss to Notre Dame.
The rustiness showed against Fordham on Saturday, at least for the first 10 minutes.
After a slow start, the No. 3 seed Orange turned up the pressure, got into the flow of the game, and routed No. 14 seed Fordham.
Three Orange (25-8) scored in double figures, led by guard Tiana Mangakahia, who just missed a triple-double with 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Lansing's Gabrielle Cooper had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 10 points. Mangakahia also had five steals.
Missouri State 89, DePaul 78: Missouri State surprised some by upsetting Missouri Valley powerhouse Drake to claim the league's automatic bid.
The 11th-seeded Lady Bears apparently aren't done playing above expectations.
Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen each scored 20 points and Missouri State stunned sixth-seeded DePaul, snapping the Blue Demons' five-game winning streak in opening-round NCAA Tournament games.
"We're really excited," Missouri State coach Kellie Harper said. "We just had a lot of confidence, and they believed in each other."
Chante Stonewall and Marian Catholic's Ashton Millender each had 17 points for DePaul (26-8), which had won its previous 11 games. The Blue Demons trailed by as many as 21 points and shot just 10 of 35 on 3s.
"What you have to do to stay in (the NCAA Tournament) is simple. You have to defend. You have to rebound," DePaul coach Doug Bruno said.