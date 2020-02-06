German attributes NIU scoring record to Gary upbringing

German began his college career coming off the bench, which he said was a learning process, but he eventually exceeded the scheduled plan and took over as a starter some time in the second half of the season, Montgomery said.

German has had to work harder for his accolades. Some would consider him undersized, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds — even adding 30 pounds in college — and he’s more than held his own.

He scored 21 against Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green, who is second in scoring in the Missouri Valley Conference. He upped his game with 24 points against Iowa State and likely NBA draft pick Tyrese Haliburton. He scored 16 points against Saint Mary’s College (California), outpacing Jordan Ford. Those were all game-highs and kept the Huskies (14-9, 7-3) in games on the road against some of the toughest competition the program has seen in recent years.