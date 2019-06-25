Caleb Coleman took a chance on himself coming out of Hammond two years ago and that chance finally paid off earlier this month.
Coleman, a 6-foot-7 small forward, recently signed with Prairie View after spending the last two seasons at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri. Coleman averaged a team-high 15.4 points per game and was named First Team All-Missouri Community College Athletic Conference as a sophomore.
“I was ranked in the top 100 my junior year of high school, but I really didn’t have any looks,” said Coleman, who averaged 19.2 points, six rebounds and two assists as a senior at Hammond. “My recruiting took a major hit, but I found State Fair and they were genuine with me. I worked hard in the preseason this year and I feel that I was overlooked. I cracked the top 100 again in JUCO players. I feel like I’m one of the best players in JUCO and college in general.”
Coleman carries a chip on his shoulder after failing to land at a Division I school coming out of Hammond, and it’s that sort of chip that Prairie View coach Bryon Smith likes to see in his players. Coleman could fit right in with the Panthers, a team that went to the NCAA tournament in 2019 while having 13 of their 15 players on at least their second school.
“The guys that we get, they have a chip on their shoulder,” Smith said. “They’ve all been doubted a little bit. There’s a good chip and there’s a bad chip; we’ve had success with guys that have had a good chip like Caleb. They want to show the world that they missed on them the first time around.”
Coleman ended up on Prairie View’s radar by chance. In early May, Coleman was offered by Oakland and looked poised to sign with the Grizzlies until the conversations came to an end. Then Prairie View arrived on the scene.
“I was at a JUCO Showcase that I wasn’t even supposed to go to,” Coleman said. “I just did it to get out of my dorm room and I ended up getting awarded best player in the showcase. Prairie View and Coach Smith started recruiting me hard. They made it seem like they’ll help me pursue my dreams of playing professional basketball, whether that’s in the NBA or overseas.”
Coleman is finishing up classes at State Fair this summer and is planning on arriving in the Houston area next month. Smith is eager for the arrival of his new recruit.
“Caleb is a great kid, a character kid and that’s important to us here,” Smith said. “We feel good about him representing the community. He checks all those boxes. That’s off the court; on the court, he’s a skilled guy with size and an underrated defender. He’s a guy that’s going to have a Day 1 impact here.”