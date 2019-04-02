It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for Homer Drew over the last two weeks.
He watched his son Scott lead Baylor to a first-round victory on the opening Thursday of the NCAA tournament then woke up the next morning to the news that his other son, Bryce, was fired as Vanderbilt’s head coach. The news continued to sour on March 23 when the Bears were eliminated by Gonzaga.
However, on Tuesday morning, Homer Drew was announced as a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. The longtime Valparaiso University men's coach will be inducted in November along with former coaches Lute Olson and Rick Majerus and players Calbert Cheaney (Indiana), Shane Battier (Duke), Terry Dischinger (Purdue), Ernie DiGregorio (Providence), Larry Johnson (UNLV) and Todd Lichti (Stanford).
“I feel very honored,” Homer Drew said. ”I also realize it took a lot of good players at Valpo to make it all possible. All the good players and the staff we were blessed with. Also have to look at the leadership of (former Valparaiso athletics director) Dr. Bill Steinbrecher for giving the platform, and (Valparaiso athletics director) Mark LaBarbera, as well.”
Homer Drew coached at Bethel and Indiana-South Bend before taking over the Crusaders in 1988 and leading the program to 371 victories and nine postseason appearances before retiring in 2011. He twice gave way to his sons, with Scott Drew coaching the Crusaders in 2002-03 before departing for Baylor, and Bryce Drew taking over the program in 2011. Several former players and assistant coaches have gone on to head coaching jobs throughout the college basketball landscape, including LaPorte native Greg Tonagel at Indiana Wesleyan, where he has won three NAIA Division II national titles since 2014.
“I’m proud to know that I had the opportunity to play for Coach (Drew),” Tonagel said. “The guy you played for has a special place in your heart and your mind. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the opportunity that was given to me by Homer. We all hold on to somebody else and their success when we’re younger and when I was 24, he positioned me to be where I’m at today.”
Homer Drew has earned numerous awards away from the court, having been given the Lumen Christi Medal in 1999, the highest honor bestowed by Valparaiso University, in recognition of a lay person’s distinguished service to church and society. He was also given the Naismith Good Sportsmanship Award in 1998 and the playing surface at the Athletics-Recreation Center was named in his honor in 2010.
“Bryce and Homer used to come speak to the LaPorte FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) when I was in high school and I looked up to those guys,” Tonagel said. “There was something different about Homer. His faith was a part of him, it wasn’t an add-on. It was who he was and it was markedly different from any other coaches I saw during the recruiting process. It was part of the fabric of the program.”
Homer Drew’s era was highlighted by Valparaiso’s run to the Sweet 16 of the 1998 NCAA tournament. The Crusaders made six other trips to the NCAA tournament under Homer Drew before he gave way to Bryce Drew, who added two more trips to the Big Dance. Being named to the Hall of Fame in the wake of Scott Drew getting knocked out of the postseason and Bryce Drew being fired at Vanderbilt wasn’t lost on their father.
“The sports world is an example of life,” Homer Drew said. “The challenge is the ups and downs. You put in the hard work to get to the top and it can really come down quick.”
The Class of 2019 will be inducted on Nov. 24 in Kansas City at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The 14th induction ceremony precedes the Hall of Fame Classic, an event featuring Missouri, Oklahoma, Butler and Stanford.