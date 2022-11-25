Hoosiers, Boilermakers win; Irish fall

Tamar Bates celebrated his best college game, first with his teammates and then with his 8-month-old daughter, Leilani, who sat on his lap as he answered postgame questions.

For Bates, it was the epitome of holiday weekend he'll never forget.

The sophomore guard made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, both career highs, while Xavier Johnson added a season-best 16 points and No. 11 Indiana routed Jackson State 90-51 Friday in Bloomington.

"When he first came in, he would talk trash," Johnson said. "Now, this summer, he grew up a lot. He's really matured."

The result: Bates and Johnson delivered the two-pronged scoring punch that Indiana has been seeking through its first three weeks of the season.

Bates and Johnson didn't just thrive in the unusual matinee time slot — they provided the spark the Hoosiers (6-0) needed to take control, going 14 of 22 from the field with each making four 3s and finishing with four assists.

Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after sitting out Wednesday's game with a sore back.

Jackson State was led by Trace Young with 13 points. Ken Evans Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (0-5), who trailed by double digits for the final 30 minutes.

"They're tall and long and athletic, and when you watch film it seems that everyone's bought into their role," first-year Jackson State coach Mo Williams said. "That's the definition of a top-10 team. I know what the signs are of a top-10 team and that's a top-10 team."

"He finally had a breakout game," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, referring to Bates. "When we started this journey with this team five months ago, he was probably one of our best players playing. Tonight, he kind of put it all together."

St. Bonaventure 61, Notre Dame 51

Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, in the Gotham Classic in Belmont Park, New York.

Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair in the final five minutes that helped keep the Fighting Irish at bay. Venning had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Farell 11 points and 14 boards for the Bonnies (4-2), who won their third straight.

Nate Laszewski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down 13 boards to go with 10 points for the Irish. Notre Dame (5-1) came in with its five starters all averaging double figures but only Laszewski reached that level Friday as the Irish finished at 35% shooting, far below the 52% they had coming in. They were 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame, which trailed by as many 13 points in the second half, cut the deficit to seven with two minutes to go after Lubin deflected a Bonnies inbounds pass and the ball swished through the net. Daryl Banks responded with a 3-pointer to put the Bonnies back up by 10 with a minute-and-a-half left.F

Thursday's game

Purdue 80, W. Virginia 68

Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue over West Virginia in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon.

Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Valparaiso grad Brandon Newman came off the bench to score eight points.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points as the Mountaineers (3-1) lost for the first time this season. Joe Toussaint added 16 points off the bench.

The Boilermakers took a 43-32 lead into halftime. Edey led the way with 12 first-half points.

"I thought he had an average game," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Edey. "He's a really good player. One of the best players in the country. When you get 24 and 12 and you had an 'average' game, that's pretty cool."

The Mountaineers cut into the Boilermakers' lead with a 9-0 run late into the second half, closing within four points before Braden Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with five minutes left to give Purdue a seven-point edge. That was the closest West Virginia got.

Stevenson scored six straight points to help West Virginia keep pace early in the second half, but exited the game at the 13-minute mark with an apparent leg injury. He checked back in with four minutes remaining.

"We were 4-0 because we were better," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We still didn't execute. We turned the ball over at a very alarming rate and we refused to rebound it."

Purdue outrebounded West Virginia 34-32 and shot 47.1% from 3-point range (8 for 17).

West Virginia played solid defense, forcing 18 turnovers, but couldn't get its shots to fall, going 5 for-22 (22.7%) from beyond the arc.