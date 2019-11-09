Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points, but the No. 23 Boilermakers were upset 70-66 by the Longhorns on Saturday night.
Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday's opener with a foot injury.
Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 for Texas.
The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season's run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.
Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12 for Purdue (1-1).
The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.
But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.
Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game. This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they'll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.
Indiana 85, Portland State 74: A second consecutive win to open the season didn't come easily for Indiana because its defense fell far short of coach Archie Miller's expectations.
The Hoosiers home triumph over pesky Portland State on Saturday wasn't without its positives, but Miller shook his head about his team's lack of toughness in guarding the ball, allowing a backcourt to hit eight 3-pointers and sending the Vikings to the foul line for 32 free throws.
"To be honest with you in the first week as we kind of look at things, if we don't get our defense going in another direction here, we're going to experience some really hard moments in games," Miller said. "We can't get stops. There's just some alarming things out there defensively."
Holland Woods and Matt Hauser each hit four 3-pointers to keep the small-but-feisty Vikings (1-1) close for about 30 minutes. Woods finished with a game-high 27 points and Hauser had 21.
"We've got to be better on the ball," said Al Durham, who led his team with 18 points. "We've got to be better at help (defense). We've got to be able to close out and be able to guard. We've got a couple of things to work on and fine tune in practice."
The Hoosiers (2-0) led just 58-53 with 11:41 remaining.
Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57: Mike Brey liked what he saw at both ends of the court, and particularly in light of how young this college basketball season is.
"This is what, 20 home openers?" Brey said of his time as Notre Dame coach following Saturday's blowout victory over Robert Morris.
"I don't know if I've ever been more pleased about one, given what I needed to see after last year," the coach said. "I saw some stuff today that I was going, man, that's really good to see in November."
Last season, the Fighting Irish (1-1) went 14-19, their worst record under Brey. On Saturday, according to the coach, they were a team that was fast, yet controlled, on offense, a team that guarded effectively and a team that performed fearlessly.
Dane Goodwin led a balanced attack with 18 points off the bench as Notre Dame improved to 20-0 in home openers under Brey.
T.J. Gibbs added 15 points, Prentiss Hubb 13, Robby Carmody 13 and John Mooney a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.