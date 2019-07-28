Culver Academies' Trey Galloway had his choice of programs with prestige.
He had offers from Georgetown, Michigan State, Purdue, and Butler. Kansas had building interest in the 6-foot-5 wing.
But none of those programs could match IU. At least not in one way.
“Indiana felt like home,” Galloway said Friday following his verbal commitment to the Hoosiers.
Galloway played six games against Region teams this past season, averaging 13 points a contest, according to maxpreps.com.
IU coach Archie Miller has talked a lot about an “inside-out” recruiting strategy, but it has turned out to be more than a cheap slogan. He’s backed it up, securing six in-state prospects in his first three recruiting classes. And counting. IU could bring in as many as four players in the 2020 class.
Galloway, IU’s first commit for that class, believes in what Miller is building in Bloomington, and he wanted to be a part of it.
“It means a lot to just represent Indiana,” Galloway said. “I know how much history has gone through that program. I just think it’s really cool to say I’m coming to Indiana and put on that jersey someday and go out there and try to bring back that history.”
Miller’s in-state momentum has been built via some splashy commitments, including Mr. Basketball winners in Romeo Langford (2018) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019). Galloway is considered a three-star prospect, and the No. 178 player nationally, according to 247Sports, but that evaluation may not fully capture his potential.
After helping Culver Academy to a Class 3A state title as a sophomore, Galloway led them back to the final game with averages of 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 2018-19. He shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc as a junior, but a wrist injury suffered in January may be partially to blame.
Playing for his AAU team Indiana Elite at the Adidas Gauntlet, Galloway hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers. He is more than willing to work for points in transition and can finish with both hands, sporting a 60 percent overall shooting percentage against elite competition at the shoe-company tournament.
“I’d say all-around I’ve been pretty versatile in kind of doing whatever it takes to help my team,” Galloway said. “I feel like I can do a lot of stuff. I can speed it up, slow it down and knock down some shots. Mainly, my competitiveness and helping my team win is what I take pride in.”
As far as character is concerned, Galloway is a coach’s kid who plays with intensity on both ends of the floor. His father, Mark, is heading into his 10th season as Culver Academy’s head coach.
His family grew up neither IU or Purdue fans, but the Hoosiers were a very consistent presence throughout his recruitment, especially assistant Tom Ostrom. Miller’s words were also powerful.
“I want to play for him because I knew what he brings to the table and how much he wants to win,” Galloway said.
Now the question is whether Galloway’s AAU teammate will be won over by Miller’s words.
On Thursday, Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal trimmed his list of potential suitors to IU and Stanford. He said it could be anywhere from “a couple of weeks to a few months” before he makes a final decision, but Leal also said the possibility of playing with Galloway at IU was “intriguing.”
Galloway said he texts with Leal every day, and he certainly had a few words for him following his commitment. But he wouldn’t go as far as to call himself a “recruiter” for Leal, considered the state’s No. 1 prospect by recruiting services.
“I don’t have to be a recruiter for him. He’s one of my best friends. He knows how much I want him to come,” Galloway said. “Obviously, we’ve been tight for a while now. If he makes that choice, it’s his choice. But it will be his choice for a reason.”
Galloway and Leal have spent a lot of time together this offseason, because they were both “core” Indiana Junior All-Stars in June. They will face off this coming season when South plays Culver Academy at the Forum Tip-off Classic on Dec. 14 at Southport. Both are bound to be front-runners for Mr. Basketball. At least one will be a Hoosier.
The label of “IU commit” will probably bring added attention to Galloway during his senior season, but that is something he tries not to think about. Nor is he gunning for Mr. Basketball.
Again, winning is all that matters.
“I’m not going to focus on Mr. Basketball during the season, because the main goal is to try to get back to the state championship,” Galloway said. “It takes one game at a time. I’m going to try to keep it positive and keep it going.”
-- The Times contributed to the story