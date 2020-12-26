Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

Dosunmu scored 30 points or more for the third time this season.

“Coach said go out there and be the best player in the country today," Dosunmu said. “I like to make the game come to me. That's how I play. I like to get my teammates involved early and ease myself into the game. When it's time to win the game, I take my shots.”

“He's the best player in the country," Cockburn said.

Indiana coach Archie Miller seemed to agree.

“Really in the last six to four to two minutes of the game, Ayo really stepped up and made the winning plays,” Miller said. “The bottom line is, Ayo played MVP level tonight, made every big play for them. It makes a lot of problems for everyone else."

Hoosier defense

Indiana is known for its tough defense and Saturday's game was no exception.

“Indiana was as good as advertised on defense," Underwood said. “You to get wins a lot of different ways in this league. We played slow against one of the best defenses in the country today. Thank goodness we had one of the best players in the country on the floor for us in Ayo Dosunmu."