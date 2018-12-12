Former NBA player and Indiana Hoosier, Eric Anderson died Sunday at the age of 48.
A preliminary autopsy revealed Anderson most likely died of natural causes.
Born in Chicago, Anderson enjoyed an illustrious basketball career that took him around the world. But despite playing in one of the most-storied arenas as a member of the New York Knicks from 1992-1994, Anderson’s biggest accomplishments weren’t at Madison Square Garden.
His excellence on the hardwood will be remembered and revered most at IU, where Anderson helped the Hoosiers remain a Big Ten powerhouse. After winning Illinois Mr. Basketball honors at St. Francis de Sales and being named a McDonald’s All-American in 1988, Anderson joined the Hoosiers and made an immediate impact.
In his first season under hall of fame coach Bob Knight, Anderson averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and was named the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year. Indiana finished the 1988-89 season with a 27-8 record and won the 17th conference championship in school history, before falling to Seton Hall in the Sweet Sixteen.
Anderson helped the Hoosiers win the Big Ten title again in 1991 – averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game – and was named First-team All-Big Ten. And in his senior season, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of 1992 NCAA Tournament's West Regional after leading Indiana to its seventh Final Four appearance in program history.
The 6-foot-9 forward ended his career with 1,715 points and 825 rebounds and is one of just six players to rank in the top-15 all-time in points and rebounds in Hoosier history. He also ranks second in games played with 131.
Anderson played his last professional game for the Fort Wayne Fury of the Continental Basketball Association in 1998 and was a frequent patron of Johnny’s Tap in Munster. The establishment shared a Facebook post to honor him and send condolences to his family.
“Eric or ‘Smalls’ as he was affectionately referred to will be sorely missed at Johnny’s, in the region and we imagine throughout the entire country,” the post read. “He was our friend, a favorite son of Indiana and a wonderful person who brightened our days whenever he was around.”