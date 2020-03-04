Hoosiers earn crucial victory, 72-67, sweep Golden Gophers

BLOOMINGTON — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points and Joey Brunk added 12 on Wednesday night, helping Indiana pick up a key 72-67 victory over Minnesota.

The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak by pulling off their first season sweep of the Golden Gophers in four seasons.

Daniel Oturu had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead Minnesota (13-16, 7-12), which has lost three straight and six of seven.

But padding their NCAA Tournament resume sure didn't come easily for the Hoosiers, who blew leads of 10 and seven points in the first half and another seven-point lead in the second half before finally starting to pull away.

Brunk's layup with 7:59 left broke a 54-54 tie. He added a 3-footer just 36 seconds later and the Hoosiers closed out the decisive 9-1 run with Jackson-Davis' dunk and a three-point play from Aljami Durham with 5:39 to play.

Minnesota managed to cut the deficit to 65-60 with 3:02 left, but Durham scored on a layup, Brunk added another short jumper and the Hoosiers closed it out at the free throw line.

Big picture