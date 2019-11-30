BLOOMINGTON — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double to lead Indiana past South Dakota State, 64-50, Saturday.
Justin Smith added 18 points and eight rebounds as the Hoosiers completed a November sweep and improved to 8-0.
Indiana led by 11 at the half but was never able to put away South Dakota State in the second half. The Hoosiers’ largest lead came on a Jackson-Davis lob dunk with four minutes remaining that made it 62-46.
Indiana and South Dakota State traded 3-pointers — and turnovers — early with a 3 by Alou Dillon getting the Jackrabbits within 20-18 with a little more than seven minutes left in the half.
But Devonte Green answered with a jumper to spark an 11-0 run by Indiana, highlighted by a thundering Jackson-Davis block that turned into a dunk on the other end by Smith, that put the Hoosiers up 31-18. Indiana ended the half with a 37-26 lead.
Purdue loses Emerald Coast Classic championship in overtime to Florida State
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 17 points to lead Florida State to a 63-60 overtime victory over Purdue in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night.
The Seminoles (7-1) outscored the Boilermakers 5-2 in the extra period by getting their points at the free-throw line including the final two with only one second left to play.
Purdue (4-3), trailing by only a point, took several potentially winning shots in the last minute but was unable to score against a stifling Florida State defense.
Matt Haarms led the Boilermakers with 16 points followed by Jahaad Proctor with 12 and Eric Hunter Jr. with 10.
It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes and 11 ties. Florida State never led by more than four points while the Boilermakers briefly went ahead by seven early in the second half after trailing 27-24 at the intermission.
Purdue won the rebounding battle 48-33 but had 24 turnovers to only 13 for Florida State.
Purdue upsets VCU on Friday
NICEVILLE, Florida — With both teams struggling from the free throw line, Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor made foul shots when it counted and VCU didn't.
Hunter and Proctor also each scored 12 points to lead the Boilermakers to a 59-56 upset of the No. 20 Rams on Friday night in the Emerald Coast Classic.
The win put Purdue (4-2) in the championship game Saturday against Florida State and handed VCU (6-1) its first loss. The teams traded the lead 13 times and were tied 14 times in a ragged contest. It was not decided until a potential game-tying 3-point shot by VCU’s De’Riante Jenkins went wide with 4 second left. Hunter grabbed the rebound and it was all over.
Hunter also had given the Boilermakers the lead for good 56-55 with 1:37 left by sinking two free throws. Proctor then made three out of four free throws down the stretch.