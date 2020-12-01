Indiana falls to Texas in Maui semifinals

“I think that Texas a little bit stunned our guys in the first four to five minutes of the game: inability to reverse the ball, inability to connect on the screen, inability to do what we wanted to do,” Miller said. “They imposed early on how physical and how tough they were going to play and I thought that that played a role to knock us on our heels.”

Indiana (2-1) trailed 31-19 at the break and got no closer than 10 again. The deficit ballooned past 20 points by midway through the second half on a frustrating afternoon, with Miller getting whistled for a technical foul with 10:38 left.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points to lead Indiana, which made 20 of 29 free throws in what amounted to its most reliable source of scoring, with little else falling.

Big picture

Texas: The Longhorns advanced past Davidson in the first round on Ramey's go-ahead drive with 20 seconds left, followed by two missed 3-pointers by Davidson for the win. The Longhorns didn't have any such drama this time, scoring the first six points and never trailing while holding the Hoosiers to just five first-half field goals.