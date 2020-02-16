Indiana's road woes continue in 89-65 loss at Michigan

The slump puts even more pressure on coach Archie Miller to figure out how to turn his team around quickly enough to play in college basketball's showcase for the first time in his three years.

“There’s no point worrying about the NCAA Tournament right now," Miller said.

Aljami Durham had 17 points for the Hoosiers, whose usually reliable scorers were limited.

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was averaging a team-high 14 points, took just three shots and scored five points.

“We depend on him for a lot of production and today was one of the days he didn't get a lot done offensively,” Miller said.

Indiana's Justin Smith (nine) and Devonte Green (three) were held to single digits after each entered the game averaging 11 points.

The Wolverines were in control for much of the game with Simpson leading the way, setting the pace and making the right pass at the right time.

Michigan took a 14-12 lead on Brooks' 3-pointer and stayed ahead the rest of the game, going ahead by as much as 12 points before being ahead 41-34 at halftime.