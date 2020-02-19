Jackson-Davis career game leads Indiana past Minnesota 68-56

Every time the Gophers were in position to surge back in front, they simply couldn't produce a swish. With 3:32 remaining, Thompson put the seal on his inspired performance in his home state by muscling his way past Oturu for a layup and a three-point play after the foul for a 60-54 lead.

Both teams badly needed to win this game for the viability of their NCAA Tournament bids. Though there was more inherent value in victory for Hoosiers on the road, the Gophers were in the market for a morale boost after the crushing loss to Iowa on their home court three days ago. The Hawkeyes outscored them 11-0 over the final 5:25 of that game to win 58-55.

The Gophers have played steady defense this season, which helped them build a 23-13 lead over the first quarter of the game. The Hoosiers, on the other end, started sluggishly. They twice gave up baskets to the Gophers off out-of-bounds plays that particularly agitated coach Archie Miller.

Minnesota just didn't make enough baskets to take control, though, in a first half marked by their missed jumpers, Indiana's missed layups and even a handful of apparent misses by the officials that had the fans howling about perplexing fouls called on the Gophers.

Big picture