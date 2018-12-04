Romeo Langford scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Indiana over Penn State 64-62 on Tuesday night.
Rob Phinisee and Al Durham added 12 points apiece, Juwan Morgan chipped in 10 points and Justin Smith grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who won their second in a row.
Rasir Bolton led Penn State (4-4, 0-2) with 17 points, Myles Dread had 12 points and Lamar Stevens added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Stevens had a final shot foiled by Smith, who ripped an inbounds pass away from a Penn State player in the waning seconds.
After taking a 34-30 lead into halftime, the Hoosiers opened the second with a 12-2 run and built a 14-point advantage just over five minutes into the second half.
They maintained a comfortable lead for much of the half, and a jumper from Evan Fitzner made it 63-52 Indiana with 3:58 left.
But Bolton led a 10-1 run with nine points over that stretch in the final 3:14. His layup with 22 seconds left was the final basket.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game before the Hoosiers closed the gap with a 10-1 run fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Devonte Green.
Langford gave Indiana its first lead of the game with a 3-point play that made it 13-0 just over midway through the half.
Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80: Christian James scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Oklahoma over Notre Dame in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Oklahoma improved to 7-1 with its third straight win. Brady Manek chipped in with 17. Aaron Calixte finished with 12, and Matt Freeman had 11.
Despite an 18-point performance from TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame dropped to 6-2 with its first loss since Nov. 14. Juwan Durham and John Mooney had 15 each, and DJ Harvey finished with 11.
The first ever meeting between the programs was a back and forth affair throughout.
Leading by seven at the start of the second half, Oklahoma extended its lead to 47-36 after Calixte knocked down a jumper.
The Irish replied with a 21-9 run, capped by a Juwan Durham dunk to close within 57-56.
Seconds after Durham's jam, a James layup allowed Oklahoma to push its lead to three, and the Sooners would lead by as much as seven following a Freeman 3. But the Irish would not go away, cutting the deficit to 78-77 after Prentiss Hubb's layup with 2:26 left.
That was as close as Notre Dame would come.
James' jumper pushed the lead back to three, and he drilled a 3 to give the Sooners an 83-78 lead.
Oklahoma outscored Notre Dame 12-6 in the final 4:26 of the first half and led 43-36 at halftime.