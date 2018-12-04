Try 1 month for 99¢
Indiana Penn State Basketball

Indiana's Romeo Langford (0) drives to the basket past Penn State's John Harrar during the first half Tuesday in State College, Pennsylvania.

 John Beale, Associated Press

Romeo Langford scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Indiana over Penn State 64-62 on Tuesday night.

Rob Phinisee and Al Durham added 12 points apiece, Juwan Morgan chipped in 10 points and Justin Smith grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who won their second in a row.

Rasir Bolton led Penn State (4-4, 0-2) with 17 points, Myles Dread had 12 points and Lamar Stevens added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Stevens had a final shot foiled by Smith, who ripped an inbounds pass away from a Penn State player in the waning seconds.

After taking a 34-30 lead into halftime, the Hoosiers opened the second with a 12-2 run and built a 14-point advantage just over five minutes into the second half.

They maintained a comfortable lead for much of the half, and a jumper from Evan Fitzner made it 63-52 Indiana with 3:58 left.

But Bolton led a 10-1 run with nine points over that stretch in the final 3:14. His layup with 22 seconds left was the final basket.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game before the Hoosiers closed the gap with a 10-1 run fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Devonte Green.

Langford gave Indiana its first lead of the game with a 3-point play that made it 13-0 just over midway through the half.

Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80: Christian James scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Oklahoma over Notre Dame in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma improved to 7-1 with its third straight win. Brady Manek chipped in with 17. Aaron Calixte finished with 12, and Matt Freeman had 11.

Despite an 18-point performance from TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame dropped to 6-2 with its first loss since Nov. 14. Juwan Durham and John Mooney had 15 each, and DJ Harvey finished with 11.

The first ever meeting between the programs was a back and forth affair throughout.

Leading by seven at the start of the second half, Oklahoma extended its lead to 47-36 after Calixte knocked down a jumper.

The Irish replied with a 21-9 run, capped by a Juwan Durham dunk to close within 57-56.

Seconds after Durham's jam, a James layup allowed Oklahoma to push its lead to three, and the Sooners would lead by as much as seven following a Freeman 3. But the Irish would not go away, cutting the deficit to 78-77 after Prentiss Hubb's layup with 2:26 left.

That was as close as Notre Dame would come.

James' jumper pushed the lead back to three, and he drilled a 3 to give the Sooners an 83-78 lead.

Oklahoma outscored Notre Dame 12-6 in the final 4:26 of the first half and led 43-36 at halftime.

