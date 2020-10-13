Leal hoping to take advantage of shot with hometown Hoosiers

Leal, Galloway and Lander each earned all-state selections and have made strong first impressions on campus.

“Trey is an all-around type of guy who can drive, shoot and is really athletic," Franklin said. “Anthony is a knockdown shooter, big-body guard and can create when he needs to. Khristian is explosive, quick, can shoot it, can create for others. He's gonna be a really good player."

Leal did it all in high school, averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a senior, becoming the school's first Mr. Basketball winner since Jordan Hulls in 2009. Hulls, a shooting guard, also signed with the Hoosiers and scored more than 1,000 points while helping revive an Indiana program that was gutted following Kelvin Sampson's text messaging scandal.

But unlike Hulls, Leal's size, coupled with so much depth in the backcourt, gives Miller far more options than he's had in the past.

“I think, No. 1, we'll play more perimeter-oriented guys," Miller said. “The ball-handling, the passing, the I.Q. to play the game will hopefully lead to that. We're hoping some of the freshmen coming in can play a part in the backcourt."