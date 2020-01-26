No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON — Jalen Smith's first-half 3-point flurry helped stake Maryland to a double-digit lead. His ability to fight through Indiana's halftime adjustments kept the 17th-ranked Terrapins close in the second half. And then he finished with a flourish.

After catching a pass from Anthony Cowan Jr. in the post, the sophomore forward scored on a layup with 14.5 seconds left to cap an improbable last-minute comeback for the Terps, who beat the Hoosiers 77-76 on Sunday.

“He's walking around with a little bit more of a swagger between games. All of our guys are getting more confidence," coach Mark Turgeon said after the Terps overcame a six-point deficit in the final 68 seconds. “But Stix (Smith) has really taken it to a new level.”

It's made a difference.

Smith finished with 29 points, his second career high this week, and 11 rebounds. He was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 from the field, as Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) picked up its third consecutive win.

His closing act was even more impressive.

Smith's layup with 1:08 to go started Maryland's closing run and his steal of the Hoosiers' ensuing inbound pass led to a 3 by Aaron Wiggins to make it a one-point game.