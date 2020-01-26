No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON — Jalen Smith's first-half 3-point flurry helped stake Maryland to a double-digit lead. His ability to fight through Indiana's halftime adjustments kept the 17th-ranked Terrapins close in the second half. And then he finished with a flourish.
After catching a pass from Anthony Cowan Jr. in the post, the sophomore forward scored on a layup with 14.5 seconds left to cap an improbable last-minute comeback for the Terps, who beat the Hoosiers 77-76 on Sunday.
“He's walking around with a little bit more of a swagger between games. All of our guys are getting more confidence," coach Mark Turgeon said after the Terps overcame a six-point deficit in the final 68 seconds. “But Stix (Smith) has really taken it to a new level.”
It's made a difference.
Smith finished with 29 points, his second career high this week, and 11 rebounds. He was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 from the field, as Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) picked up its third consecutive win.
His closing act was even more impressive.
Smith's layup with 1:08 to go started Maryland's closing run and his steal of the Hoosiers' ensuing inbound pass led to a 3 by Aaron Wiggins to make it a one-point game.
Following another defensive stop, Smith positioned himself perfectly for the go-ahead basket and after challenging Trayce Jackson-Davis's final shot for Indiana, a 2-footer, Smith still had the presence of mind to deflect away the rebound.
“I saw he was trying to get an offensive putback so I just tried to alter the way it bounced off the rim," he said. “Just so time could run off.”
For Indiana (15-5, 5-4) it was deflating.
The Hoosiers rallied from a 45-36 halftime deficit to take a 67-59 lead with 7:34 left. Devonte Green's layup with 1:25 left gave Indiana a 76-70 lead and appeared headed to its third straight win.
Instead, Smith changed the ending.
“Really tough loss,” Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said. “I mean, one of the tougher losses I think you could probably imagine a locker room setting having for our group."
Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead Indiana.
Miller on Bryant
Miller grew up in Pennsylvania, an admirer of Kobe Bryant. His father, John, coached Bryant in the McDonald's All-Star Game.
So when Miller found out Bryant had been killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, it broke his heart.
“I mean, it's like that can't be real," said Miller, who's a year younger than Bryant was. “That's the most sick, stunning thing that's happened. You're talking about generations of kids right now that in their generation, it would have been like Michael Jordan passing away at 40 years old. It makes no sense."
Big picture
While the disappointment could be seen across the faces of the players following the game, the question is how will the Hoosiers rebound? They've played hard and gritty all season and Miller knows his team must put the emotions of this loss behind them. He expects nothing less — even after they gave this one away despite committing a season-low six turnovers.
Stat pack
Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each had eight rebounds. ... Rob Phinisee finished with 10 points and seven assists and Jerome Hunter scored a season-high 12 points. ... Indiana went 9 of 19 on 3s and was outrebounded 29-22. ... The Hoosiers are 12-2 at home and 3-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.